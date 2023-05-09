State Police Investigating Industrial Incident In Carroll County

May 9, 2023

(Westminster, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating an industrial incident that occurred in Carroll County this morning.

The injured is identified as Ramon Hernandez, 69, of Silver Spring. Hernandez was flown by Maryland State Police medevac to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, MD, where he is receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained during the incident.

Shortly before 8:40 a.m. this morning, Maryland State Police from the Westminster Barrack were dispatched to the 1500 Block of Old Taneytown Road (MD RT 832), in Westminster, Maryland for the report of an industrial incident. The incident occurred during a tree trimming operation.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2017 Freightliner M2 Bucket Truck, identified as Jose Cedillo, 52, of Baltimore was backing into a private driveway. For reasons unknown at this time, Hernandez was struck by the truck. Police believe Hernandez was working on the ground as a spotter when the incident occurred.

The Maryland State Police are conducting an investigation into the cause of the incident. Investigators from Maryland Occupational Safety and Health were notified and responded to the scene to conduct a concurrent investigation. Emergency medical service personnel from the Pleasant Valley Community Fire Company also responded to the scene.

No charges have been filed in the incident. The investigation continues…

