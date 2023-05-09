Éco Entreprises Québec mandates Matrec – GFL for the construction and operation of a new sorting centre to serve the east end of Montreal

Change is on the way

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a call for qualification for the construction and operation of a new sorting centre (MRF) for recyclable materials to serve the east end of the island of Montreal, Éco Entreprises Québec (ÉEQ) has selected the proposal of Green for Life (Matrec — GFL), the fourth largest North American player in waste management. The decision meets an urgent need to compensate for the current operation contract with Complexe Environnemental St-Michel (CESM), which will end in the fall of 2024.



In this regard, an agreement in principle was signed on April 28, 2023, pending the signing of a formal contract at the end of summer, 2023. In this perspective, Matrec – GFL is due to begin work in the coming days to start site preparation work and ordering sorting equipment.

For ÉEQ, this is a key step in the execution of its mission, as it was named Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO), a role which includes that of primary contractor for curbside recycling, last October 24, 2022. The characteristics, equipment, and operation modes of this new sorting facility, which is mandated and carried out entirely by the private sector, are setting new standards in this key niche of the curbside recycling system.

“Less than one month after our designation as PRO for curbside recycling, ÉEQ launched a large-scale call for bidders for the sorting centre in the east end of Montreal. Today, we are announcing the selected agent. With the contractual requirements set for the project, we are confident that this sorting centre will be an example of performance in Quebec, and a source of pride for the population of Montreal.”

— Maryse Vermette, President and CEO, Éco Entreprises Québec

“We are proud to have been selected as the first company to take part in the new era of modernization of the curbside recycling system in Quebec. We are excited to serve the citizens of the east end of Montreal with one of the most modern sorting centres in Canada, in addition to our new state-of-the-art sorting facility for residual materials generated by the construction, renovation and demolition (CRD) sectors. Through this future environmental complex, we are committing also to the Vision 2050 development plan of the city of Montréal-Est and we are convinced that Montreal’s east end will become a hub for the green economy in Canada.”

— Yazan Kano, Regional Vice-President, Matrec – GFL

“Montreal is a leader in ecological transition matters. We are taking strong action and moving forward with the entire community. The city's sorting centres are essential partners in reducing landfill waste, reaching our zero-waste goal by 2030 and contributing to the objectives set out in the 2030 Climate Plan. A new sorting facility to replace the Saint-Michel sorting centre was required and planned for in the sector's specific urban plan. Today's announcement brings this project to life. We would like to congratulate Éco Entreprises Québec for its management of this dossier. We are confident that this state-of-the-art sorting centre will contribute to a shift towards a circular and local economy, which will make the essential reduction of our environmental impact possible.”

— Marie-Andrée Mauger, Executive committee member responsible for ecological transition and environment, Ville de Montréal

“The adoption of eco-responsible practices by our citizens and businesses must be supported with state-of-the-art infrastructures. Montréal-Est is pleased, therefore, to welcome a modern and exemplary facility, both in terms of architecture and performance. Thanks to this 3rd generation sorting centre, supported by Éco Entreprises Québec, the east end of Montreal will be able to provide optimal recovery of recyclable materials for its citizens. As GFL is committed to strict control of nuisances, the environmental quality of the neighbourhood will be enhanced. The city of Montréal-Est sees this project as an opportunity to create new industrial synergies on its territory and, in so doing, demonstrates its commitment to promoting the circular economy. This step marks yet another milestone towards achieving the long-term development vision for our territory.”

— Anne St-Laurent, Mayor, Ville de Montréal-Est

Highlights

ÉEQ, the private organization now responsible for managing curbside recycling in Quebec, plans to develop a lasting partnership with municipal organizations and sorting centres (MRFs), as per its enhanced obligations under extended producer responsibility (EPR). With 19,500 employees (including 1,500 in Quebec, operating under the Matrec banner, acquired in 2016), GFL operates some 20 sorting centres in Canada. Matrec – GFL will use and integrate the best technologies and several innovative elements to improve both the performance of operations and the safety of workers. The new sorting facility, which will serve the entire territory of the east end of Montreal, will be built in the industrial park of the city of Montréal-Est, near the intersection of Sherbrooke Street and Durocher Avenue. It is scheduled to be in operation by January 2025. This new facility will contribute to the achievement of the ambitious objectives that Quebec has set for itself, including the establishment of traceability and transparent reporting on the fate of sorted materials.

For more information, visit: eeq.ca/en/modernization/ ÉEQ's call for qualification was launched on December 1st, 2022.



About:

Éco Entreprises Québec

Since 2005, Éco Entreprises Québec (ÉEQ), a private non-profit organization, has represented producers of containers, packaging, and printed matter with regard to their financial responsibilities pertaining to curbside recycling. Designated as Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in 2022, ÉEQ is the contract giver for the management of curbside recycling in Quebec with a view to sustainable development.

As a leader in extended producer responsibility (EPR), ÉEQ develops and manages circular economy solutions it recommends to its member producers so they can reduce their environmental footprint. To achieve this, ÉEQ puts ecodesign, recyclability and traceability at the core of all actions with its partners. ÉEQ will continue its role as certified organization throughout the transition from the compensation plan to curbside recycling EPR.

Matrec – GFL

GFL Environnemental is the only major diversified environmental services company in North America offering services in solid waste management and liquid waste management. With strategically located operations across Canada and the United States. GFL is uniquely equipped to provide customers with an extensive range of innovative, integrated environmental services, all from one efficient company. We believe that by providing safe, accessible and cost-effective solutions, we will encourage greater environmental responsibility and allow our customers and the communities we serve to be Green For Life. GFL operates under the name of Matrec, (for recyclable materials) a division of GFL Environnemental Inc. in Quebec with more than 1500 employees and collaborators.







Source:



Marie-Claude Tremblay

Head of Strategy, Public Affairs

Éco Entreprises Québec

514 987-1491, Ext. 237

medias@eeq.ca



