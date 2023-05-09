Chinese American Sailor Joins Navy for College, Stays for Career

“When I joined the Navy, I was just a regular kid and didn’t know what was going on. I wanted to get the benefit of going to college but along the way I found out more and more that I liked what I was doing in the Navy,” Chan said. “I realized that I could help other countries, teach other Sailors, and become the face of the Navy as a recruiter.”

Reflecting on his past, Chan commented, “I am unique as a Sailor because I am American Chinese, born and raised in China. I never thought that I could join the U.S. Navy and be a Chief. I think my unique gift as a leader is ‘me’ – because I proved that if you work hard, anything is possible.”

As for his fellow Chinese American Sailors, Chan remarked, “Our contribution to the Navy is huge; we are on every single ship. You are going to see Chinese [American] Sailors on every single ship now. We always do what we can to make the mission successful.”

When asked about what he admires in other leaders, Chan responded, “I admire leaders who listen and are patient with Sailors. I believe every Sailor deserves a chance to do better. I also wish that all leaders would take their time to learn or understand different cultures, especially since some Sailors did not grow up in the U.S. or they grew up from different backgrounds.”

As a recruiter and team leader during COVID-19, Chan remained focused on manning the next generation of Sailors.

“When we were in COVID, we couldn’t do much, and we were hit pretty hard, but we never gave up,” Chan said. “We worked out a schedule, and we were able to hit all our targets. We ended up getting Region East of the Year two years in a row, and I am so proud of my team there.”

After a slightly longer than anticipated naval career, Chan’s advice for other Sailors, leaders, and teams is simple:

“You must listen to the Sailors. Leadership can go both ways, and everyone is going to be different. That is why diversity is so important, it allows us to maximize the potential of all Sailors.”

Throughout May, the U.S. Navy joins nation in recognizing Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders of various nationalities and ancestry, including Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Filipino, Southeast Asian, Asian Indian, and Polynesian, have a rich legacy of service and sacrifice in the Navy dating back to the 19th century.

Retired Adm. Harry B. Harris Jr. once said,“When we recognize and capitalize on the strength that diversity brings to the Navy, we are better able to develop new ideas and reach out to partners in the world.”

The Navy is committed to enabling a workforce demographic similar to that of the nation it serves. The MyNavy HR Team, comprised of more than 26,000 dedicated professionals stationed worldwide, attracts, develops and manages the talent that ensures our advantage at sea while providing exceptional HR service to our Sailors and their families.

To learn more about the Navy’s mission to strengthen diversity, equity and inclusion, visit:

https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Support-Services/Culture-Resilience/Diversity-Equity-Inclusion/

For more news from the Chief of Naval Personnel, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube, or visit https://www.navy.mil/cnp.