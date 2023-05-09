Ursula von der Leyen announces 11th package of sanctions in Kyiv: focus on circumvention

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen today unveiled in Kyiv the 11th package of sanctions the European Commission has prepared .

With this package, the Commission aims to sharpen the EU’s existing tools, adding more products to the EU transit ban (for example, advanced tech products or aircraft parts) and proposing a new tool to combat sanctions circumvention.

“If we see that goods are going from the European Union through third countries and end up in Russia, we could propose to the member states to sanction those goods,” explained von der Leyen at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Commission also proposes to ban “shadow” entities from Russia and third countries that are intentionally circumventing EU’s sanctions.

“We continue to do everything in our power to erode Putin’s war machine and his revenues,” said von der Leyen.

Von der Leyen arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv by train this morning to take part in the Europe Day celebrations.

