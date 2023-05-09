YEAs in Ukraine: An Offline Presentation ‘The History and Institutional Structure of the EU’ for the Fastiv Youth Council Members & Local Youth’

On 28 April an offline presentation on “The History and Institutional Structure of the EU” was organised by the Young European Ambassadors in Ukraine for the Fastiv Youth Council members and local youth in Fastiv, Ukraine. The event aimed to provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the European Union and its functioning, as well as to foster dialogue and exchange between the EU and local youth.

The presentation was delivered by UA YEAs and covered a wide range of topics, including the history of the EU, its institutional structure, decision-making processes, and policies in various areas, such as trade, environment, and human rights. The presentation also highlighted the EU’s role in promoting peace, prosperity, and democracy in Europe and beyond.

The event was highly appreciated by attendees, who found the presentation informative and engaging. Many participants expressed their interest in learning more about the EU and its functioning, and in exploring opportunities for youth participation in EU programs and initiatives.

Overall, 15+ young people learned more about the history and institutional structure of the EU. The event helped to strengthen EU-local ties and promote greater understanding and cooperation between the EU and young people in Fastiv.