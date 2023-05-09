Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, May 9

Posted on: May 09, 2023

AMES, Iowa – May 9, 2023 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting today in Ames.

Business meeting actions taken Tuesday, May 9

Order Number Title Action taken Presenter D-2023-70 Approve Minutes of the

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Commission Meeting Approved Cindy Dorhout, Commission assistant,

515-239-1067 TD-2023-71 Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – City of Clinton Approved Deb Arp, team leader,

Systems Planning Bureau

515-239-1681 TD-2023-72 Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Grimes Approved Deb Arp, team leader,

Systems Planning Bureau

515-239-1681 TD-2023-73 Draft 2024-2028 Iowa Transportation Improvement Program (for information only) Approved

(Link to news release) Stu Anderson, director,

Transportation Development Division,

515-239-1661

The RISE program was established to promote economic development in Iowa through construction or improvement of roads and streets. Iowa cities and counties are eligible for funding in the form of a grant, loan, or combination thereof. Projects must involve construction or improvement of a public roadway. There are two RISE project types: 1) Immediate Opportunity and 2) Local Development. More information is available at https://iowadot.gov/systems_planning/Grant-Programs/Revitalize-Iowas-Sound-Economy-RISE-Program.

Clinton: A funding commitment from the city share of the RISE Fund was approved for this Iowa Certified Site through the RISE Local Development program to assist in construction of approximately 4,650 feet of 36th Avenue South within the certified site area located on the southwest side of town. This project is necessary to provide improved access to Lincolnway Industrial Rail and Air Park, an Iowa Economic Development Authority certified site of more than 375 acres. The estimated total RISE-eligible project cost is $4,866,250 and the estimated RISE grant is $2,919,750 or up to 60 percent of the total RISE-eligible project cost, whichever is less. The actual award amount is subject to change as project plans are finalized. The certification for this site expires April 14, 2028.

Grimes: Up to $1,033,391 from the city share of the RISE Fund was approved for a Local Development grant to assist in construction of approximately 945 feet of SE Park Drive and 790 feet of SE 40th Street located on the south side of town. This project is necessary to provide improved access to three lots totaling more than 57 acres for office, distribution, and warehousing purposes. This project is anticipated to be completed by May 2025.

