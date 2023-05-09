MDC offers a free class on camping skills May 21 at Parkville

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Early summer is a fine time to go camping, and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a free Basics of Camping class from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 21. This class will help individuals and families get started camping.

The Kansas City and northwest regions offer several camping opportunities. Places such as Mozingo Lake, Smithville Lake, and Truman Lake offer campgrounds including some sites available with water and electric. State parks such as Watkins Mill and Weston Bend have campgrounds. Some MDC conservation areas have primitive campsites.

MDC’s Parma Woods will teach about the equipment and basic skills families need to start camping. They will cover what’s needed for outings such as car camping at a campground, and what a backpacker needs to trek into wild areas.

All ages are welcome at the class. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4AE.