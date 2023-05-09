Read more about DJJ HOLDS GRADUATION CEREMONY FOR CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS

(Decatur, GA) – The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) held a graduation ceremony for 32 newly-trained Juvenile Correctional Officer (JCO) cadets on Friday, May 5, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, Ga. The cadets have now joined the ranks of other JCOs at state-run secure facilities across the state.

“Juvenile Correctional Officers help provide a safe environment to transform and rehabilitate the young lives in our care,” said DJJ Commissioner Shawanda Reynolds-Cobb. “I am so proud of the hard work and dedication of these new officers. I welcome them to our team of juvenile justice professionals.”

Basic Juvenile Correctional Officer Training (BJCOT) is a 240-hour comprehensive program that provides basic skills training in security practices and procedures. To complete the program, a cadet must meet established standards on written examinations that evaluate cognitive knowledge and performance-oriented studies.

The Highest Academic Achievement Award for BJCOT Class #259 was presented to Johnekia Grier from the DeKalb RYDC. Grier also received the Reinhardt Scholarship Award for her academic achievement. In addition, DJJ has partnered with Reinhardt University to offer employees scholarships and educational opportunities in several programs, including the Executive Command and Leadership program.

The graduates have been assigned to 13 secure facilities in Baldwin, Bibb, Chatham, Cobb, DeKalb, Floyd, Laurens, Muscogee, Richmond, Rockdale, Terrell, Ware, and Wilkes counties.

Here is a list of BJCOT Class #259 members and their hometowns:

Frances Cole (Adel, Georgia)

Jaquel Mcrae (Andrews, South Carolina)

Johnekia Grier (Atlanta, Georgia)

Jaylen McCoy (Atlanta, Georgia)

Chassidy Pope (Atlanta, Georgia)

Ricky Simmons (Atlanta, Georgia)

Kimberly Hall (Bronx, New York)

Tommie Veazey (Broxton, Georgia)

Latrice Eastman (Columbus, Georgia)

Donna Tripp (Columbus, Georgia)

Chauveia Lett (Conyers, Georgia)

Adrain Martin (Conyers, Georgia)

Brittney Heggs (Davisboro, Georgia)

Dayshawn Barnes (Dawson, Georgia)

Marquita Floyd (Dublin, Georgia)

Detreza Dallas (Eatonville, Florida)

Mikayla Brown (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

Tyrone Henton (Fort Valley, Georgia)

Danielle Taylor (Lithonia, Georgia)

Deaja Morton (Marietta, Georgia)

Boyzina Cunningham (Miami, Florida)

Steven Harris (Miami, Florida)

Angelina Tarver (Miami, Florida)

Kewanna Booker (Monroeville, Alabama)

Chellsea Coffil (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Amber Sexton (Rockmart Georgia)

Katrina Miller (Sandersville, Georgia)

Toylynn Taylor (Sandersville, Georgia)

Rasheeda Hunter (Savannah, Georgia)

Christin Reese (Thomson, Georgia)

Shameika Davis (Tignall, Georgia)

Angel Williams (Tulsa, Oklahoma)

To learn more about career opportunities with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, contact the Office of Human Resources at 404-294-3431 or email [email protected].

###

The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice is a multi-faceted agency that serves the state's justice-involved youth up to 21 years of age. The Department's mission is to transform young lives by providing evidence-based rehabilitative treatment services and supervision, strengthening youth and families' wellbeing, and fostering safe communities. Visit us online at www.djj.georgia.gov.