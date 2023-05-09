LT. GOVERNOR BYSIEWICZ & EDUCATION COMMISSIONER RUSSELL-TUCKER ENCOURAGE CT BUSINESSES TO PARTICIPATE IN THE PK-12 SCHOOL STAFF APPRECIATION DIGITAL BACKPACK PROGRAM​ ​ LT. GOVERNOR BYSIEWICZ & EDUCATION COMMISSIONER RUSSELL-TUCKER ENCOURAGE CT…

Press Releases

05/09/2023

LT. GOVERNOR BYSIEWICZ & EDUCATION COMMISSIONER RUSSELL-TUCKER ENCOURAGE CT BUSINESSES TO PARTICIPATE IN THE PK-12 SCHOOL STAFF APPRECIATION DIGITAL BACKPACK PROGRAM​ ​

Connecticut Businesses Can Fill Out Participation Survey until May 31, 2023; Digital Backpack to Launch in June

(HARTFORD, CT) - As part of Connecticut’s coordinated effort to celebrate National Teacher Appreciation Week from May 8-12, today Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz and Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker encourage Connecticut business leaders and businesses to participate in this year's School Staff Appreciation Digital Backpack Program by opting-in to provide discounts to school staff over the summer.

Like last year, this program will provide special discounts to all PK-12 school staff, including Adult Education program staff, over the summer months. These discounts will be available to all school and district staff who hold a valid school or employer identification card and work with students. Eligible public and private school staff include bus drivers, paraeducators, administrators, school nurses, teachers, school nutrition staff, school counselors, school psychologists, custodians, and everyone who plays a part in the school ecosystem.

“We have the best educators in the country right here in Connecticut. To all our educators and school staff – thank you for the work you do every day to ensure our state’s most precious resources, our students, can learn and grow,” said Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz. “But appreciation for teachers and staff should not be limited to a day, week, month, or even just the school year. Through the Digital Backpack Program, from mid-June until the end of August, businesses of all sizes throughout Connecticut are encouraged to provide discounts to school staff as a small way to show appreciation for their hard work.”

"As we celebrate National Teacher Appreciation Week, this program is a special thank you for school staff to enjoy during the summer months,” said Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker. “All of our educators and school staff work incredibly hard to support our students every day; the discounts offered by businesses participating in the Digital Backpack Program can make a real difference for those who dedicate themselves to making a positive impact in the lives of our students and communities.”

Last year this program ran from August through September, with 23 Connecticut businesses participating. This year, the program will run from mid-June through the end of August.

###

CSDE Contact:

Eric Scoville, Director of Communications

Email: Eric.Scoville@ct.gov

CSDE Media Inquiry Submission Form

Cell: 860-309-8760