New National Poll Shows Americans Outside of Texas Have a Positive View of the State's Film Industry

38% of Respondents Said They Are More Likely to Watch a Film if They Know it is Produced in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national poll from Crosswind Media & Public Relations, a leading communications firm based in Austin, Texas, shows that more than a third of Americans are more likely to watch a film if they know its production was in Texas. The poll also shows that most Americans outside of Texas have a positive view of the state (59%).

Despite almost half of those surveyed responding that the film's production location makes no difference whether they watched the film or not, 38% said they are more likely to watch if they know it is produced in Texas. This finding highlights important information for studios and film producers seeking to attract more viewers. The 88th Texas Legislature is currently considering several proposals to incentivize film development in the state.

"These results send a clear message to Hollywood that if a film about Texas is being marketed to the public, it should be produced and filmed here in the Lone Star State," said Thomas Graham, CEO of Crosswind Media & Public Relations.

Specifically, respondents were asked, "If you know a film is produced in Texas, does that make you much more likely, somewhat more likely, somewhat less likely, or much less likely to watch the film, or does it make no difference?"

A combined 38 percent responded favorably, including:

19% much more likely

19% somewhat more likely

6% somewhat less likely

6% much less likely

47% it makes no difference

4% not sure

Those who say they are most likely to watch a film produced in Texas are young Americans between 18-39 (60%) and Hispanics (61%), according to the poll.

The poll also shows that most Americans believe Texas is a good place to start a business (66%), raise a family (64%), and travel for vacation (69%).

"Texas is viewed favorably by 59 percent of America, and the state is seen as heading in the right direction, our latest national survey reveals," said Graham. "This survey demonstrates the durability of the brand of Texas as being pro-business, family-friendly, and a premier travel destination."

Methodology:

The survey sought the opinion of 845 Americans outside of Texas and was conducted April 11-12, 2023, by Pulse Opinion and Crosswind Media & Public Relations. The margin of Sampling Error was +/- 3.3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

Crosswind Media & Public Relations:

Crosswind Media & Public Relations is one of the leading firms in the U.S., ranking in the top 100 nationally. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Crosswind's roots are in Texas and serves clients around the world. The agency specializes in brand management, crisis communication, thought leadership, and event planning and serves clients in the energy, infrastructure, entertainment, education, technology, banking & finance, and health care sectors.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-national-poll-shows-americans-outside-of-texas-have-a-positive-view-of-the-states-film-industry-301819953.html

SOURCE Crosswind Media & Public Relations