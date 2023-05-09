AdvoCare Signs Team USA Track & Field Athlete and Gold Medalist Chari Hawkins as Newest Member of Endorsement Team

Hawkins drawn to world class products that benefit training and recovery.

AdvoCare International, LLC, a health and wellness company, is thrilled to announce that Team USA Track & Field member, Chari Hawkins has signed as the newest AdvoCare Athlete Endorser. Hawkins is not only a part of Team USA, but also a USA Gold medalist, two-time American Bronze medalist, five-time NCAA All-American, three-time Team USA Team Captain, British Champion Gold and Silver medalist and female sportsman of the year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509006112/en/

Hawkins has shared with AdvoCare that she is "passionate about learning how her body works and what products best fit her needs and training routines." Hawkins frequently used AdvoCare products to help with pre- and post-workouts and found that AdvoCare products made a significant difference in her performance and recovery. According to Hawkins, "she is thrilled to join the AdvoCare team of endorsers and share the products with her fans and following."

Hawkins continued, "I feel so confident, being able to compete and train at a world class level, knowing and trusting that I am putting world class products into my body."

Hawkins is joining other impressive athletes on the AdvoCare roster of Athlete Endorsers. Fellow endorsers that are also on Team USA with Hawkins include David Brown on Track and Field, as well as weightlifters Jenny Arthur and Donovan Ford. Athlete Endorsers also include ten-time CrossFit® Games Champion Rich Froning, US National Women's Soccer team and Portland Defender Becky Sauerbrunn, former NFL star Jason Witten and many more.

"Having someone like Chari on our team is a true testament to the results and purpose of our AdvoCare products," said Patrick Wright, CEO of AdvoCare. "Our goal is to help all of our customers look, feel and perform better and when we see athletes like Chari who use and enjoy our products it shows all of us how important it is to find a health and wellness regimen that works for you."

For more information of Chari Hawkins and other AdvoCare endorsers, visit https://www.advocare.com/endorsers.html.

About AdvoCare International, LLC

AdvoCare International, LLC is a health and wellness company committed to helping our Distributors and customers feel better and perform better. Backed by the most credible scientific research and internationally recognized Scientific and Medical Advisory Board, AdvoCare offers premium nutritional, weight-management and sports-performance products. AdvoCare also empowers Independent Distributors with world-class training and business tools. AdvoCare is a family-owned company founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas. For more information about AdvoCare visit advocare.com. Connect with AdvoCare on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for latest news and product updates. Visit the Connect AdvoCare blog for inspirational content featuring fitness and wellness tips, motivation, testimonials, recipes and more.

