DialAmerica Expands Team with Two New Vice Presidents of Customer Solutions

New Vice Presidents of Customer Solutions Appointed to Drive Business Growth at DialAmerica

MAHWAH, N.J., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DialAmerica is pleased to announce the appointment of two new Vice Presidents of Customer Solutions, who will bring their expertise and leadership to the company's customer engagement and sales efforts.

Kristen Alexander comes to DialAmerica with over six years of experience in the CX/BPO, ARM, and RCM outsourcing industry. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Kristen has previously supported business development teams for Convergent Outsourcing, ACT Holdings, and Transworld Systems Inc., helping achieve significant growth and success. Her knowledge of customer care, back-office, and collections extends across a variety of industries including healthcare, utility, telecommunication, retail, financial services, and government. Kristen is a graduate of the University of Georgia.

Ryan Day, based in Tampa, FL, has an extensive background in sales and business development within various industries including technology, SaaS, manufacturing, utility, automotive safety, and industrial distribution. Previously with NEXTTEQ and Advance Auto Parts, Ryan spent years as an influential sales leader, propelling business development and building long-term client relationships. Ryan graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kristen and Ryan to the DialAmerica team," said Chris Conway, DialAmerica's CEO. "Their extensive experience and proven track record of success make them ideal leaders for our customer solutions division. We are confident that they will help us continue to grow our business and deliver exceptional results for our clients."

As Vice Presidents of Customer Solutions, Kristen and Ryan will be responsible for driving new business growth and expanding DialAmerica's service offerings, ensuring the delivery of high-quality service and client support.

DialAmerica's President, Casey Kostecka, says, "Kristen and Ryan bring a broad range of knowledge, experience and program success, which will be invaluable as we continue to evolve our labor, technology, and strategic guidance solutions for our clients."

About DialAmerica

One of the nation's largest privately held contact center companies, DialAmerica provides bespoke, cost-effective customer service contact center and customer acquisition solutions. DialAmerica's contact center agents conduct more than 300,000 customer interactions, per day, for a diverse portfolio of clients in multiple industry sectors, including consumer products, communications, energy, financial services, food services, healthcare, leisure, pharmaceutical, technology and travel, among others. Headquartered in Mahwah, N.J., DialAmerica's network of contact centers span 15 locales and includes a significant national remote workforce. To learn more about DialAmerica, visit www.dialamerica.com .

