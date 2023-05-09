YouDecide Recognized as Inc. Best Workplace for its Company Culture

YouDecide has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual Best Workplaces list

RICHMOND, Va., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YouDecide, a leading Voluntary Benefits Outsourcing (VBO) firm that makes benefits simple through its patented YD 360 solution and value-based approach to the design, integration, communication, deployment and administration of voluntary benefits, has been named to the Inc. Magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. From thousands of submissions, YouDecide was one of the honorees recognized for management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture.

"As a company that helps employers design, implement and administer their voluntary benefits programs, we can't overstate the power of excellent workplace benefits offerings to an employee's life - both inside and outside of work," said Peter Marcia, CEO of YouDecide. "Our culture is built on a foundation of trust, respect, and teamwork, and I am humbled to be recognized for living what we preach here at YouDecide.–

‒Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim,– says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. ‒Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement.–

The list of Inc. Magazine's Best Places to Work is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace. The full list will be featured in the May/June 2023 issue of Inc. Magazine, which hits newsstands on May 16, 2023, and will be prominently featured on Inc.com.

About YouDecide

YouDecide is a leading Voluntary Benefits Outsourcing (VBO) firm that makes benefits simple. Its proprietary solution YD 360 is a full suite of consulting services and technology solutions for employers, with capabilities that include design, integration, communication, deployment and administration. Large organizations, ranging from startups and nonprofits to public and Fortune 500 companies, trust YouDecide and have benefited from cost savings across human resources, technology, payroll, and administration. For more information, visit YouDecide's website at www.youdecide.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Pull Quote

"As a company that helps employers design, implement and administer their voluntary benefits programs, we can't overstate the power of excellent workplace benefits offerings to an employee's life - both inside and outside of work," said Peter Marcia, CEO of YouDecide.

Media Contact

Niveen Saleh, Founder at Clear Communications, YouDecide, 1 8623050234, niveen@clearcommunicationsco.com, www.youdecide.com

SOURCE YouDecide