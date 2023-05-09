Bobbie, the Mom-Founded and Led Infant Formula Company, Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's 2023 List of Best Workplaces

For the second year in a row, Bobbie was named a Best Workplace by Inc. and honored in three special categories: On the Rise: 0-4 years in business, Medium Employee Size, and Editors' List

Bobbie, the mom-founded and led infant formula company, has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual Best Workplaces list for the second year in a row, recognizing its best-in-class workplace in three special categories: On the Rise: 0-4 years in business, Medium Employee Size, and Editors' List. The list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture.

Bobbie was founded by two working moms who set out to change the conversation on how we choose to feed our babies. In the pursuit of supporting all feeding journeys without judgment, the Bobbie team has grown to reflect the community of parents they serve. In turn, their culture is strongly tethered to a workforce that is personally invested in the mission and purpose – whether or not they are parents themselves. Embracing a judgment free mentality, a company that supports new parents in the tangible product and culture, fosters an environment that allows the team (working parents included) to thrive both personally and professionally.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected a limited number of honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"In the past year alone, the Bobbie team more than doubled in size – growing from 41 to over 100 employees, amidst the backdrop of an industry in crisis. In what will undoubtedly be remembered as one of our most formative years, we doubled down on our purpose like never before, while scaling our team and culture accordingly," said Sarah Hardy, Co-Founder and COO of Bobbie, and mom of two. "To be recognized for the second year in a row by Inc, while we endured these hurdles, is such an honor. The Bobbie team wakes up every morning focused on changing the infant formula industry and the culture of modern parenthood – as a core part of this, we're dedicated to continuing to change the game for modern workplaces and working parents. Evolving amidst growth and unprecedented industry challenges is frankly what we do best, and I'm excited to keep pushing as we reimagine the future of work along the way."

Since inception, Bobbie has always been committed to building a remarkable, first-of-its kind workplace – and we believe that starts with simply listening. Asking our team what they need and creating the support structures accordingly. By listening to employee feedback in 2022 alone, we:

Developed a first-of-its-kind parental leave program that allows birthing and non-birthing parents to take up to a year of leave, returning to work on their own terms (and open-sourced it so other companies could follow suit);

Started a 401k with employer match to provide financial stability in a time of economic uncertainty;

Established up to 16 weeks of NICU support for our team of majority parents, instated in 24 hours, when one team member had her baby early, unexpectedly;

Opened our ‘SF Homebase' for our fully remote team to have a gathering place, where we hosted over 20 events – bringing together employees, medical advisors and our community to foster innovation and drive execution;

Doubled down on manager training to equip people leaders with resources they need to effectively support their teams remotely, including instructor-led classes, on-demand modules, and peer manager support;

And invested in the power of connection and hosted our first full team offsite in November, for three days of celebration, reflection, and big thinking.

In a recent pulse survey, nearly 100% of our team reported being proud to say they work at Bobbie. We'll never take that for granted – but we will continue to listen in 2023 and beyond – because as the data shows, it's working.

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

About Bobbie:

Bobbie is an Organic Infant Formula company that exists to build a parenting culture of confidence, not comparison, where every parent is supported in the feeding choice that is right for them and their baby. Bobbie launched in 2021 as the first direct-to-consumer, subscription-based infant formula company in the US. Today, Bobbie is the only mom-founded and led infant formula in the country and the fastest growing infant formula to enter the US market since the 1980's. Bobbie's recipe is modeled after breastmilk and designed to meet the most recent EU nutritional standards for critical ingredients like DHA and iron, while also complying with all FDA nutritional standards for infant formula. Bobbie is focused on providing a purposefully sourced, USDA Organic infant formula with Organic Valley milk from pasture raised cows. It was the first-ever infant formula to receive the Clean Label Project Purity Award and certification as a Pesticide-Free Product. Bobbie was founded in 2018, is based in San Francisco, and is venture-backed. For more information on Bobbie, visit www.hibobbie.com, and follow Bobbie on Instagram @bobbie.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

