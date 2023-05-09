Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,302 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,976 in the last 365 days.

Chorus Aviation Inc. Announces Election of Directors

HALIFAX, NS, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') CHR announces the results of the vote on the election of directors at its virtual annual meeting of shareholders held on May 9, 2023.

The total number of shares represented by shareholders present virtually and by proxy at the meeting was 69,774,028 and represented 35.32% of Chorus' issued and outstanding shares with voting rights. Holders of the requisite number of shares voted in favour of all items of business. Chorus' proxy circular provided for 10 nominees to the Board of Directors. Detailed results of the vote for election of directors are set out below.

Nominee

# Votes
For

% Votes
For

# Votes
Against

% Votes
Against

Colin Copp

69,139,738

99.09 %

634,290

0.91 %

Karen Cramm

69,067,778

98.99 %

706,250

1.01 %

Gail Hamilton

69,072,741

98.99 %

701,287

1.01 %

R Stephen Hannahs

68,912,695

98.77 %

861,333

1.23 %

Alan Jenkins

69,029,240

98.93 %

744,788

1.07 %

Amos Kazzaz

69,165,432

99.13 %

608,596

0.87 %

David Levenson

69,155,112

99.11 %

618,866

0.89 %

Marie-Lucie Morin

66,226,323

94.92 %

3,547,705

5.08 %

Paul Rivett

69,285,896

99.30 %

488,132

0.70 %

Frank Yu

68,953,027

98.82 %

821,001

1.18 %


About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus is a leading, global aviation solutions provider and asset manager, focused on regional aviation. Our principal subsidiaries are: Falko Regional Aircraft, the leading pure play regional aircraft asset manager and lessor, managing investments on behalf of third-party fund investors; Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and the sole provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines. Together, Chorus' subsidiaries provide services that encompass every stage of a regional aircraft's lifecycle, including: aircraft acquisition and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and transition; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning; and pilot training.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. Chorus 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due December 31, 2024, 6.00% Convertible Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2026, and 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2027 trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols 'CHR.DB.A', 'CHR.DB.B', and 'CHR.DB.C' respectively.  www.chorusaviation.com.

SOURCE Chorus Aviation Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/09/c7180.html

You just read:

Chorus Aviation Inc. Announces Election of Directors

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more