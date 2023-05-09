Chorus Aviation Inc. Announces Election of Directors

HALIFAX, NS, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') CHR announces the results of the vote on the election of directors at its virtual annual meeting of shareholders held on May 9, 2023.

The total number of shares represented by shareholders present virtually and by proxy at the meeting was 69,774,028 and represented 35.32% of Chorus' issued and outstanding shares with voting rights. Holders of the requisite number of shares voted in favour of all items of business. Chorus' proxy circular provided for 10 nominees to the Board of Directors. Detailed results of the vote for election of directors are set out below.

Nominee # Votes

For % Votes

For # Votes

Against % Votes

Against Colin Copp 69,139,738 99.09 % 634,290 0.91 % Karen Cramm 69,067,778 98.99 % 706,250 1.01 % Gail Hamilton 69,072,741 98.99 % 701,287 1.01 % R Stephen Hannahs 68,912,695 98.77 % 861,333 1.23 % Alan Jenkins 69,029,240 98.93 % 744,788 1.07 % Amos Kazzaz 69,165,432 99.13 % 608,596 0.87 % David Levenson 69,155,112 99.11 % 618,866 0.89 % Marie-Lucie Morin 66,226,323 94.92 % 3,547,705 5.08 % Paul Rivett 69,285,896 99.30 % 488,132 0.70 % Frank Yu 68,953,027 98.82 % 821,001 1.18 %



Chorus is a leading, global aviation solutions provider and asset manager, focused on regional aviation. Our principal subsidiaries are: Falko Regional Aircraft, the leading pure play regional aircraft asset manager and lessor, managing investments on behalf of third-party fund investors; Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and the sole provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines. Together, Chorus' subsidiaries provide services that encompass every stage of a regional aircraft's lifecycle, including: aircraft acquisition and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and transition; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning; and pilot training.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'.

