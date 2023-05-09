Tampa General Hospital CEO Named as a Top Influencer in Florida Health Care

Tampa General's president and CEO, John Couris, is recognized for his transformative and innovative leadership in Florida health care.

TAMPA, Fla., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital (TGH), was named a "Top Influencer in Florida Heath Care Politics," in the INFLUENCE Magazine Spring 2023 edition.

"As a leading academic health system, Tampa General's goal is to provide world-class, innovative, coordinated and accessible care to members of the communities we serve and beyond," said Couris. "To achieve this, it's important to work with our state leaders to advance policy solutions that continue to improve access and strengthen the quality of care we offer in Florida. Our team is comprised of leaders in their fields, and we're proud to serve as a resource for decision-makers in the Sunshine State. Together, we're working to improve patient care and outcomes for all patients every day."

To accelerate Tampa General forward in creating a health care network to serve the Tampa Bay region, the state of Florida and more, Couris announced a $550 million master facility plan. As the largest expansion in the hospital's history, the master facility plan includes a new 500,000-square-foot patient tower which will add 136 additional in-patient beds, a freestanding emergency department, a TGH Cancer Institute hub for diagnostic testing, treatment and support services, a building to be outfitted for administrative, education and training space, a sterile processing facility, and renovated main operating suites to Tampa General's footprint.

Couris also spearheads a wide range of strategic initiatives and collaborative partnerships at Tampa General to enhance patient care, strengthen communities and inspire broader health care industry innovations. One program that he is particularly passionate about is the evolution of the Tampa Medical and Research District. The district, inspired by renowned medical districts across the country, houses a growing hub of world-class clinical care, academics, research and biotechnology anchored by Tampa General and the USF Morsani College of Medicine.

His inclusion in "The Top Influencers in Florida Health Care Politics" follows several recent recognitions for Couris. Earlier this month, Couris was recognized by the Becker's Hospital Review as one of the "Great Leaders in Healthcare" for a second straight year. Here, Couris joins leaders from across the country who are deploying innovative digital technology, novel care delivery approaches and creative care solutions to shape the future of health care. In January, Couris was named to the Tampa Bay Business Journal's 2023 "Power 100" list and next month will be inducted into the Tampa Bay Business Hall of Fame.

INFLUENCE Magazine is published quarterly by Florida Politics. This list recognizes lawmakers, lobbyists, CEOS, nonprofit leaders, medical school deans and others essential to Florida's health care system. Couris and the rest of the honorees can be found online here.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals, and is tied as the third highest-ranked hospital in Florida, with seven specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic medical center's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – first nationally in the 2022 America's Best Employers for Women and sixth out of 100 Florida companies in the 2022 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit worth more than $224.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging powered by Tower outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact: Beth Hardy, APR

Senior Communications Specialist

(813) 844-7322 (direct)

(813) 510-6363 (cell)

ehardy@tgh.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tampa-general-hospital-ceo-named-as-a-top-influencer-in-florida-health-care-301820019.html

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital