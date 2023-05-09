Datalink Networks to Host its First Webinar Series Geared Towards the K-12 Education Industry

This summer, we will be hosting a 3-part webinar series for IT managers and directors in the K-12 industry to provide valuable knowledge from leading technology companies and SLED leaders.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital transformation in K-12 has paved the way for greater learning opportunities, but also opens the door for more cyberattacks, ransomware threats, and data theft. Products are evolving, and so are cybersecurity threats.

"Throughout Datalink Networks' years of operation, we have come to understand the vital role technology plays in the development of America's youth. Covid 19 has thrust our world further into the digital age faster than most believed or wanted. In that lies an opportunity and unprecedented need to provide our educators with the tools needed to reach, inform, and protect the children of this nation. We take that responsibility seriously and meet it head on. Our EDU webinar series is the platform which we have found presents unique scalability and allows Datalink Networks to broaden the understanding of how schools can leverage relationships with companies like ours to further prepare themselves in this evolving landscape." (Colby Norwood, Sales Enablement Manager at Datalink Networks)

On April 27th, we held the first installment in our EDU series, where experts from Lenovo and Barracuda Networks educated IT leaders on security and malware prevention best practices for K-12 education. They presented the best methods and solutions to effectively procure and secure your school's devices.

EDU leaders received insight into many areas of vulnerability within their organization's infrastructure, such as email and network threats; and were shown powerful solutions from our partner vendors on how to defend against them.

The following are various topics of discussion and coverage that we'll be featuring throughout the duration of the webinar series:

Security solutions to defend against ransomware

Malware threat detection

1:1 school computing devices

24x7 security monitoring and remediation for schools

Microsoft solutions for the classroom

Endpoint security with Microsoft Defender

LMS systems and grant funding.

