James Kirgin to Launch Property Management Themed Podcast on Colorado Property Management Consulting
James "Jim " Kirgin, CEO of James kirgin Consulting, is launching a new Weekly Podcast focusing on Property Management Consulting in the state of Colorado
The Podcast will cover the benefits of quality property management : passive income, portfolio diversification, and the potential for long-term growth, all through a practical and engaging lens.”PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- James Kirgin of James Kirgin Consulting is launching a Property Management Colorado Podcast in June of 2023, with a consultant focus on management of residential and commercial property ,real estate, finance, & motivating entrepreneurs to utilize common sense concepts both as investors and small business owners. The Property Management Podcast will offer the fundamentals of real estate investing and property management, and also share personal experiences and insights from experts in the real estate field into why it's a valuable and rewarding pursuit. James Kirgin says, " The Podcast will offer professional dialogue about the benefits of property ownership and quality property management : passive income, portfolio diversification, and the potential for long-term growth, all through a practical and engaging lens."
Jim Kirgin says "I have always enjoyed having discussions with members of my network, and have found webinars to be a great way to engage, learn , and provide access to the same knowledge and resources that I get access to. I am excited to connect with home-owners and persons in the real estate business in the beautiful state of Colorado." The Podcast will begin in June of 2023 and be called" Property Management CO- 360". The Property Management Podcast will be hosted by James Wallace Kirgin, CEO of James Kirgin Consulting and will cover the following:
1-Marketing and advertising your property: Through long experience, a property manager will know exactly where to market your property and how to craft compelling advertising materials---a significant advantage when it comes to filling your properties quickly and avoiding long vacancies. James Wallace Kirgin, CEO of James Kirgin Consultants, heads a team of real estate marketing analysts who will provide knowledgeable property management consulting , tailored to your property-real estate investment needs in Vail Co.
2-Managing vendor relationships: Property management companies have relationships with maintenance workers, tradesmen, contractors, suppliers, and vendors that it's almost impossible for an independent landlord to duplicate. Jim Kirgin of James Kirgin Consulting will offer professional advice on how to obtain these personal relationships that are vital to solid property management.
3-Ensuring that you're in compliance with housing regulations and property laws: There is a multitude of applicable laws and regulations to abide by when you own property. These include local, state and federal regulations, as well as fair housing regulations (such as the ADA). James Wallace Kirgin and his team at James Kirgin Consulting operate in the state of Colorado and know how to find knowledgeable property management companies who know these regulations and how they apply to your Eagle- Vail property.
4-Enabling you to invest in geographically distant properties: Jim Kirgin of James Kirgin Consulting says, " If you manage your own properties, you're pretty much limited to investment opportunities within a tight radius of your own home. By hiring a property manager, you can take advantage of investment deals in any location you wish. We offer professional consulting to locate this management for your property"
5-Maximizing the profitability of your time: By having a property manager take care of the day-to-day aspects of running your income property. James Wallace Kirgin of James Kirgin Consulting knows that time to analyze real estate opportunities is the key in real estate investment, and provide this analysis.
6-Maximizing the profitability of your real estate investment.
Jim Kirgin and his team of professionals at James Kirgin Consultants unite property owners with quality property managers who take care of your asset and strive to maximize your return on your property investment. Jim Kirgin says " Our consulting team at James Kirgin Consultants knows the value of customer relations, we put our maximum efforts to meet the specific needs of each client."
James Kirgin hosts Podcast-Property Management CO-360 and will include top professional advisors in the fields of:
Property Management
Jim Kirgin says "The Podcast will teach the very best in business management techniques, including a wide range of complex professional and interpersonal skills, as well as cultivating a solid understanding of the potential of a real estate investment. The seminar is designed to help understand the value of professional property management, and real estate investment."
Real Estate Investment
The Podcast will cover everything you need to know about investing in and selling real estate. One of the safest investments known to man, real estate banks on the ever growing need for land and shelter to offer safe and substantial returns to investors.
Proprietary tools
The Podcast offers many tools to provide unique and timely insight. They include a monthly survey of local property managers, builder executives, several indices and forecasts, a database of the best community and home designs in the country, and a demand model by price range and household composition. The Podcast topics will also cover: , Digital Marketing, Risk Management, and E-Commerce.
Jim Kirgin of James Kirgin Consulting says "Our clients will have personal access to a team of market and industry experts throughout Colorado. We will connect clients to opportunities for new business. We seek to continually innovate and improve our practices to make our clients’ lives easier. Consulting with each client to provide each individual with real estate knowledge and management know-how , and find the property management that fits their personal needs"
James Wallace Kirgin looks forward to hearing from all individuals interested in Property Management Consulting in Colorado. James Kirgin Consulting is dedicated to its cliental and offers professional property management consulting in Florida and Colorado. Jim Kirgin will soon announce the specific date of the inaugural broadcast of Property Management CO-360 in Colorado, coming in June , 2023
