SWAN Retirement Strategies Just Announced Their New Location in Sarasota, Florida
EINPresswire.com/ -- Retiring from the DROP Program is a complicated process that can be difficult for those who are unfamiliar with it. For this reason, SWAN Retirement Strategies has specialized in their niche to help Law Enforcement, Fire Fighters, Teachers, Medical Professionals, and Government Employees with this task.
As residents of Florida may know, there are both State (FRS - Florida Retirement System) and City plans that offer the DROP Program. In addition to helping individuals in the DROP Program, SWAN Retirement Strategies also works with high-net-worth individuals and people with large 401k/IRA accounts.
Unfortunately, in the financial industry many investors pay a lot in fees while receiving very little value in return. Likewise, there are countless "financial advisors" who are more accurately just salespeople; these individuals advocate investment products that prioritize the advisor's best interests over those of the client.
SWAN Retirement Strategies takes a different approach. They have a true desire to know all about their clients' dreams and goals so that they can create a financial plan and an income plan to help their clients enjoy their retirement without the stress.
The team recognizes that not everyone has the same needs or desires and thus believes that one size does not fit all when it comes to investments. Advisors at SWAN Retirement Strategies are held to the Fiduciary Standard which means they put their clients' interest first above everything else. They recommend proceeding with caution if a financial advisor does not adhere to the Fiduciary Standard.
To learn more about SWAN Retirement Strategies, visit their website here: https://swanstrategies.com/
Investment advisory services offered through Second Half Financial Partners, LLC, a SEC-registered investment advisor #163454. Insurance and annuities offered through Murrell Winter, FL NPN# 19081242.
You can contact SWAN Retirement Strategies by calling (941) 271-9005 , or email them at Murrell@SWANStrategies.com.
2553 Fruitville Rd. Sarasota, Florida 34237
