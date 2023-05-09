Prime Minister Chính meets regional leaders at the 42nd ASEAN Summit

VIETNAM, May 9 - LABUAN BAJO — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held meetings with regional leaders on Tuesday following his arrival in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, for the 42nd ASEAN Summit.

In a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, PM Chính expressed his gratitude for the host country’s warm welcome, adding that Việt Nam always treasured and wished to develop the strategic partnership with Indonesia further.

The two leaders believed that their bilateral ties would contribute to Việt Nam and Indonesia and the region’s peace, stability and development.

They also agreed to effectively implement bilateral cooperation mechanisms, which include the Việt Nam-Indonesia Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation and the Joint Commission for Economic, Scientific, and Technological Cooperation, as well as the 2019-23 action plan for the Việt Nam-Indonesia strategic partnership.

PM Chính proposed the two countries maintain the trade growth rate, bringing bilateral trade turnover to $15 billion or higher before 2028 in a balanced direction.

He also asked Indonesia to facilitate bringing Vietnamese goods to the Indonesian market, and increase marine cooperation, especially the establishment of a hotline to support fisheries and share information on marine law enforcement.

The two countries also expect to strengthen cooperation in energy transition, digital transformation and infrastructure.

The two leaders affirmed their stances on maintaining solidarity, the ASEAN’s central role and common stance in the issues related to the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), fully implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) and working towards an early agreement on an effective Code of Conduct (COC) on this area in alignment with international laws, which include the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Meeting his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen on the same day, PM Chính congratulated Cambodia on the successful opening of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games).

The two PMs expressed their satisfaction at the effective implementation of the cooperation mechanism, particularly the high-level meeting between the two Parties, the 20th meeting of the Việt Nam-Cambodia Joint Commission on Economic, Cultural, Scientific and Technological Cooperation, and the 12th Conference on Cooperation and Development of Việt Nam-Cambodia border localities.

They also agreed to effectively implement agreements, promoting connections and supporting independent and self-reliant economies alongside international integration.

The two countries will facilitate investment and business cooperation, especially in border trade, economic development in the border areas, and education and training.

Việt Nam and Cambodia will closely and effectively coordinate for a united, strong and prosperous ASEAN community, the two PMs said. — VNS