CBP officers at the Laredo Port of Entry arrest homicide fugitive

LAREDO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Laredo Port of Entry detained a man at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for homicide out of San Bernardino County.

“CBP officers remain vigilant in intercepting travelers with outstanding warrants,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This apprehension demonstrates our CBP officers’ vigilance and dedication to securing the homeland and keeping our communities safe.”

The fugitive apprehension occurred on Sunday, May 7 at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge when Gary Jerry Saavedra, an 18-year-old male United States citizen traveling in a privately owned vehicle, applied for entry. The male subject was detained and subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases, including the National Crime Information Center, confirmed that the subject had an outstanding felony warrant for homicide out of San Bernardino County in California.

CBP officers confirmed the identity of the subject, and he was transported to the Webb County Jail in Laredo, Texas for extradition.

The National Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

CBP officers at the Laredo Port of Entry arrest homicide fugitive

