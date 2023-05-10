Jemz Announces Partnership with Golden Lion by Sol in Latin America

Jemz Chewable Teeth Whitening

Jemz Labs, Inc. has partnered with Golden Lion by Sol to white-label their patented Jemz Smile chewable teeth whitening treatment for Latin America.

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jemz Labs, Inc. the creators of the World’s First Patented Chewable Teeth Whitening Treatment is proud to announce that it has partnered with Golden Lion by Sol to white-label their Jemz® Smile chewable teeth whitening treatment for Latin America. Golden Lion will be launching their brand, Glamz, using the same patented whitening formula and high-quality manufacturing practices as Jemz® Smile. Not only will Glamz whiten your teeth, it will also make your breath fresh and promote gum health - Now That’s Something To Smile About!®

“We are happy to partner with such a well known company and personality to help make our chewable teeth whitening treatment more easily accessible to the Latin American market. We look forward to Glamz chewable teeth whitening treatments brightening smiles via Golden Lion by Sol’s brand” says, Vincent Schuman, Founder and CEO, Jemz Labs, Inc.

Glamz will officially be available in the Latin American market via Golden Lion’s website (www.goldenlionbysol.com) on May 10, 2023. Jemz® Smile will continue to be available on the Jemz Smile website (www.jemzsmile.com).

About Jemz Labs, Inc.

With operations and manufacturing based in the USA, Jemz Labs, Inc. is the parent company and producers of the chewable teeth whitening treatment brand Jemz® Smile. The internationally patented formula was created by the pioneers of take home teeth whitening and uses natural ingredients to conveniently whiten teeth, freshen breath, and promote gum health. Jemz® Smile is convenient to use and does not cause teeth or gum sensitivity that many alternative teeth whiteners cause. For more information, visit www.jemzsmile.com or www.instagram.com/jemzsmileusa/