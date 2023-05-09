Management decision Market

Rise in demand of decision management solutions due to increasing critical data and complex business situation drive the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Management Decision Market Reach to USD 11.64 Billion by 2027 | Top Players such as - Sapiens, Actico and Tibco." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global management decision market was valued at USD 4,137.00 million in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 11,647.00 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Rapidly changing government and industry regulations across countries, rise in demand of decision management solutions, and growing requirement to automate high-volume decisions across the enterprises drive the growth of the global management decision market. However, lack of availability of skilled personnel with sufficient knowledge hinders the market growth. On the other hand, ongoing partnership & product launches as well as increase in spending on analytics are anticipated to offer new opportunities in the coming years.

The management decision market is segmented into component, deployment model, function, organization size, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into software and services. By deployment model, it is divided into on-premise and cloud. By function, it is classified into credit risk management, customer experience management, compliance management & fraud detection, pricing optimization, and others. By organization size, it is categorized into small & medium sized enterprises and large enterprises. By industry vertical, it is segregated into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing, energy & utilities, government, automotive, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment contributed to the highest market share with nearly three-fifths of the global management decision market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. This is attributed to high adoption of on-premise management decision software among the heavily regulated industries. However, the cloud-based segment is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on component, the software segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the global management decision market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in integration of decision-making software among the organizations, which deals with banking, financial services, & insurance into their business process systems. However, the services segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 15.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share based on revenue, holding for nearly two-fifths of the global management decision market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rapid adoption of latest technologies in countries such as the U.S. and Canada and surge in investment in the emerging technologies such as big data, analytics, and cloud platforms. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 17.0% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to rise in commercial investments by several companies in the developing countries such as China and India.

Some of the key management decision industry players profiled in the report include Tibco Software, Fair Isaac Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Oracle Corporation, Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd., Sapiens International, ACTICO GmbH., and Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

Covid-19 Scenario:

● The demand for the management decision making software has been increased due to consistently changing working strategies during COVID 19 outbreak. .

● In addition, the market has witnessed increase demand due to surge in the requirement to automate high-volume decisions across the enterprises to improve consistency, and accuracy during remote working.

