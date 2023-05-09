Proposal to Deploy Uniswap V3 on Gnosis Chain Passes with Nearly 100% Consensus

Industry-leading DEX Uniswap to integrate with Gnosis Chain after significant vote

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uniswap V3 will be deployed on Gnosis Chain after a nearly unanimous governance vote that was held in early April. Over 40 million votes were cast with only 2 being cast as not in favor of the proposal, and none abstaining, which ultimately provides an enthusiastically positive ratio of 99.99% approval from all voters.

Uniswap V3 is a major upgrade to the popular Uniswap decentralized exchange (DEX). It offers several benefits over previous versions, including improved capital efficiency and more flexible and customizable fee structures, all delivered through a greatly improved UX. The deployment of Uniswap V3 on Gnosis Chain will make it possible for users to benefit from these features on the most decentralized protocol available.

"We are thrilled to see the community show their support in such a meaningful way with the Uniswap V3 vote," shared Martin Köppelmann, Co-Founder of Gnosis. "A 99.99% approval is a strong message to the rest of the industry at large, showing how important decentralization is to users as we trend toward the next major market cycle. Uniswap V3 on Gnosis makes it easier for users to securely engage in the best DeFi experience possible while bringing more liquidity to the Gnosis ecosystem."

Uniswap V3's deployment on Gnosis received an unprecedented nearly 100% positive vote ratio. Compared to other chains who have held the same vote only to find a more contentious vote, this overwhelming support highlights an increasing industry trend of valuing decentralization as one of the most important tenets of blockchain development. Gnosis continues down the path to being the most fully decentralized protocol available by focusing on credible neutrality to ensure the most diverse, secure and impartial platform where no one can censor or manipulate transactions, while always providing everyone an equal opportunity to participate in the network.

With over 100,000 geographically diverse validators running in 60 countries, Gnosis Chain already stands as the most fully decentralized EVM-native scaling solution available. Yet, to help drive decentralization even faster, Gnosis also recently launched their Validator Incentive Program with the goal to increase the number of countries running nodes to 180 before the end of the year. Since December 2022, the number of Gnosis validators has grown from 20 to over 115K and continues to see 10% month over month growth. Countries with Gnosis Chain nodes also grew from 31 to 60 through February to March 2023. By providing additional resources such as the VIP program there are no signs of this progress slowing.

Köppelmann added, "The future of DeFi on Gnosis Chain is bright. The Gnosis team is confident that these integrations and initiatives will further position Gnosis Chain as a leading platform for DeFi platforms and other decentralized applications. We welcome everyone to join the community and help the industry understand the importance of full decentralization"

Gnosis Chain

Gnosis Chain is a full EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) Layer 1 blockchain with 100K+ validators, prioritizing decentralization and security. Gnosis Chain empowers developers to have a much more agile development environment, easing the process of testing and launching applications. Because of its close alignment with Ethereum, Gnosis Chain allows for fast execution of Ethereum updates and fosters additional innovation.

