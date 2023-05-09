INTERNATIONAL GAMING STANDARDS ASSOCIATION CELEBRATES 25 YEARS OF INDUSTRY COLLABORATION AND INNOVATION

LAS VEGAS, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA) celebrates its 25th anniversary. IGSA is the largest technical standards development organization dedicated to the creation and evolution of standards to the betterment of the global gaming industry.

"For the past 25 years, IGSA has worked tirelessly to create world-class standards to evolve and advance the Global Gaming Industry," stated Peter DeRaedt, IGSA President. "Our growing membership is dedicated to the standardization and globalization of our industry and the need to foster and support our regulators as they create policy. IGSA is a place where conversations take place between the policy makers, the operators and the manufacturers and our role is to actively encourage dialogue and decisions. IGSA exists because of the loyalty, dedication and commitment of our members and we are very grateful for their unwavering support."

Mark Pace, Vice President, IGSA, emphasized "Standards, in particular those related to reporting, data transparency, and software authentication and validation, have positively impacted the ability of gaming regulators to provide oversight more effectively and efficiently. For these reasons, IGSA has had significant growth in membership, as well as active participation by more regulators and government agencies. Our 25th anniversary is tangible proof of our industry's need to harmonize and standardize."

ABOUT IGSA

The International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA) is the largest technical standards development organization dedicated to the creation and evolution of standards to the betterment of the global gaming industry. Through the creation and evolution of intellectual property, exclusively available to its distinguished membership, and with the input of regulators, operators and suppliers all over the world, the IGSA ensures its members enjoy a unique strategic advantage. IGSA is the industry's most recognized catalyst between the jurisdictional regulatory bodies and the online and land-based operators. This ensures its members a cross sectorial visibility and reach and a facility to access commercialization channels through the IGSA standardized protocols and standards.

For more information, visit: www.igsa.org

For Press inquiries, contact Peter DeRaedt, IGSA President pdr@igsa.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-gaming-standards-association-celebrates-25-years-of-industry-collaboration-and-innovation-301819514.html

SOURCE International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA)