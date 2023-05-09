Riskalyze Rebrands as Nitrogen, Creator of Industry-First Growth Platform

Fintech leader, previously centered around the Risk Number, has rebranded to reflect its evolution into an advisory firm growth platform

Riskalyze, the company that invented the Risk Number® and championed the Fearless Investing Movement, today revealed the brand identity for its next decade of innovation, fueling the growth of wealth management firms: Nitrogen.

The SaaS company first publicly alluded to its intention to rebrand during its 2022 Fearless Investing Summit and, after extensive research and consideration, has chosen this new name to reflect the value wealth management firms are generating with its platform.

"This is an incredibly exciting moment in the history of our company. It's an unexpected choice, but Nitrogen is like that — it's a catalyst, it's a force multiplier, it's an essential element for growth," said Aaron Klein, CEO at Nitrogen. "We've been building this growth platform for wealth management firms in plain sight for the last decade, and now our name reflects who we are today, and who we will be in the future. Over this next decade, we will be known as the only purpose-built growth platform designed to help firms scale by turning leads into meetings, meetings into valued clients and clients into referral champions."

Nitrogen was originally founded as Riskalyze in 2011 to help financial advisors and wealth management firms quantitatively measure investor risk tolerance, risk capacity and portfolio risk. Advisory firms quickly realized that this data could be used to more effectively acquire new clients, increase client satisfaction and retain clients over time. With more than $50 million dollars in research & development (R&D) investments since its inception, Nitrogen has built a platform that snaps into the gap between a wealth management firm's marketing activities, CRM, and asset platform to create a consistent client experience and accelerate the growth flywheel. It has garnered industry acclaim, delivered more than 5 million Risk Numbers to end clients, and significantly broadened its capabilities for driving firm growth.

"For the last decade, we've been leveraging this platform to accelerate our growth and the success of our advisors," remarked Cody Foster, CEO at Advisors Excel. "These guys have been innovating for all these years, and now they have a brand to match their incredibly powerful value proposition."

Research suggests that industry-wide organic growth, exclusive of market impact and acquisitions, dwindled to just 3 percent as of 2020. During that same time period, Nitrogen-fueled advisory firms experienced organic growth rates of 15 to 45 percent. The company's platform offers a complete solution to support an advisor's growth, as well as scale, by offering:

Lead generation capabilities that transform firm websites, email signatures, or social media posts into interactive ways for prospective clients to engage.

that transform firm websites, email signatures, or social media posts into interactive ways for prospective clients to engage. Customizable marketing resources to help firms convert leads and delight existing clients.

resources to help firms convert leads and delight existing clients. Proposal generation features designed to deliver a compelling, risk-aligned proposal.

features designed to deliver a compelling, risk-aligned proposal. Light planning support that enables advisors to uncover clients' needs and risk capacity, and provide appropriately tailored portfolios.

support that enables advisors to uncover clients' needs and risk capacity, and provide appropriately tailored portfolios. Client engagement features to gauge client sentiment and alert advisors of the need to check in.

features to gauge client sentiment and alert advisors of the need to check in. Compliance tools that allow teams to review thousands of accounts at a glance and take action on client accounts that need attention.

that allow teams to review thousands of accounts at a glance and take action on client accounts that need attention. Risk analysis to help advisors make investment decisions as well as demonstrate alignment to prospect and client expectations.

According to an internal Nitrogen survey, hyper-growth firms—defined as those whose growth is outpacing that of the market and competitors—tend to use their tech stack more frequently and efficiently than non-growth firms. The same survey indicated that 95.3% of Nitrogen customers fall into the hyper-growth category.

Craig Clark, Chief Marketing Officer at Nitrogen added: "We are once again the catalyst of an entirely new category of software for the wealth management profession and our name needs to help communicate that. Retiring a name as storied as Riskalyze is a serious decision so in order to inform our decision making, we conducted extensive research with our customers and industry experts, understanding what resonated with them. We then enlisted the help of some of the world's foremost experts from Lexicon Branding and Focus Lab to help us design the new brand. I think it is a true statement that when we saw Nitrogen, we just had to have it."

For more information or to sign up for Nitrogen, go to www.nitrogenwealth.com/rebrand.

About Nitrogen

Nitrogen revolutionized how financial advisors and wealth management firms grow with the launch of Riskalyze in 2011. Today, Nitrogen is the growth platform for wealth management firms, helping advisors turn leads into meetings, meetings into valued clients, and clients into referral champions. The company invented the Risk Number®, built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework, and is the champion of the Fearless Investing Movement — tens of thousands of financial advisors committed to our mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit NitrogenWealth.com.

