Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital Moves to Surrey

Open 24/7, this custom-built space for pet emergencies and specialty services is centrally located for clients in the Vancouver area and is prepared with specialty equipment to handle the most severe traumas, complex cases, and emergencies.

Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital (BBVSH) - one of only two certified Level 1 emergency animal hospitals in Canada - has moved to a new location in Surrey. Locally owned and in operation for over 14 years, the practice has grown quickly from four employees to a complement of over 185 employees. BBVSH attracts highly educated, global talent to British Columbia, including board-certified veterinarians who specialize in critical care, surgery, internal medicine, cardiology, neurology, oncology, dentistry, diagnostic imaging, and animal rehabilitation, as well as veterinary technicians and assistants.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005384/en/

The business had outgrown its former location, and owners Dr. Sarah Charney and Dr. Geoffrey Hutchinson opted to build a larger, custom-designed space to provide greater efficiency, collaboration and more room for specialty services that would be easily accessible for most clients in the Vancouver area.

"Demand for our specialty and emergency services has increased dramatically over the past 5 years; particularly during the pandemic as more people brought pets into their family, and as pet owners became more aware of what's possible in veterinary specialty medicine," said Dr. Sarah Charney, owner and double-board certified oncologist at BBVSH. "Our move to Surrey will give us the space for more specialists and services to support our referring veterinarians, and to help pet owners whose four-legged family members need specialized or emergency and critical care."

Located seven minutes from the Port Mann bridge between the Trans-Canada highway and the South Fraser perimeter road at 10436 173rd St., Surrey, BC, the new hospital sits in the geographical heart of metro Vancouver, making it easily accessible for pet owners throughout the lower mainland and wider BC. The building has a footprint of over 26,000 square feet – almost three times larger than the former location.

Unlike a family veterinarian which is like a GP or family doctor in human medicine, Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital is more analogous to a general hospital for humans, with services like an ER trauma center, board-certified specialists, and specialized procedures to address the life-threatening situations that happen to pets. For example, BBVSH's cardiologist Dr. Mark Harmon routinely implants Pacemakers into pets, and in 2021, BBVSH reconstructed the skull of a Havenese dog who miraculously survived a cougar attack in Coquitlam. BBVSH is also one of only a few veterinary hospitals in Canada to hire a veterinary social worker who provides support to clients whose pets have suffered trauma or sometimes even death.

"In our hospital, every moment matters and every second counts – from the first contact with a client or referring vet, to the specialized care given to a pet, to the follow-up care for both client and pet, we treat every animal that comes through our doors like it was our own," said Dr. Geoffrey Hutchinson, owner, and board-certified surgeon. "We're very excited to be in Surrey, to become part of this community and its economy, and to continue providing the kind of care our clients have come to expect to even more families and their pets."

ABOUT BOUNDARY BAY VETERINARY SPECIALTY HOSPITAL

Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital (BBVSH) is a specialty, emergency and critical care veterinary hospital based in Surrey that serves referring veterinarians and pet owners throughout BC. BBVSH provides specialized veterinary medical care by board-certified veterinary specialists in critical care, surgery, internal medicine, cardiology, neurology, oncology, dentistry, diagnostic imaging, and animal rehabilitation as well as 24/7 emergency vet services. BBVSH is a VECCS Certified Level 1 facility (only 1 of 2 in Canada) and a VetCOT Provisional Trauma Center. BBVSH's mission to create more good days between people and pets is encapsulated in their motto: moments matter…seconds count.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005384/en/