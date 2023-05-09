UserTesting Announces Integration with FigJam to Help Teams Collaborate in Real-Time with the Voice of Their Customers

New Integration Enables Teams to Share Video-based Insights Within the Environment Where They Collaborate, to Make More Customer-Informed Decisions; Boosting Productivity and Driving Innovation

UserTesting, a leader in experience research and insights, today announced a new integration with FigJam, enabling joint customers to easily extend the voice of their customers throughout their organization. This integration allows FigJam users to embed video-based human insight captured from the UserTesting platform into their collaborative whiteboards to create a shared understanding of customer needs, including identifying points of friction and delight within an experience. By bringing these insights directly into the collaboration process, teams can better brainstorm, ideate, and build products and experiences that are vetted and validated by the end-user.

The FigJam and UserTesting integration addresses the challenges of effective communication across design, research, and product teams by providing a way to seamlessly integrate direct customer feedback into cross-functional workflows. The more teams understand their customers, the more effective they can be in innovating and making key business decisions. The integration allows for the sharing of embedded test results, clips, and highlight reels that are playable from within FigJam, along with additional context like video title and descriptions. Combined with FigJam's templates, teams can establish repeatable and replicable processes to ensure customer feedback is collected consistently across projects, and that the right activities are prioritized based on customer needs, preferences, and behaviors.

With over 1,500 joint customers between UserTesting and Figma, hundreds of thousands of tests have been run to get feedback on Figma prototypes and designs early in the development process, the new FigJam integration can widen the reach of these insights collected to create a shared understanding of the customer–making for more efficient cross-collaboration amongst teams and more informed decision-making throughout an organization.

"We're excited to partner with UserTesting to enable FigJam users to easily access and collaborate on experience research and insights," said Anna Kohnen, Head of Partnerships at Figma. "The integration between UserTesting and FigJam allows users to share rich, video-based insights and work more efficiently with templated UserTesting workflows."

"All product, design and research teams should experience the power of watching their customers first-hand navigate an experience, react to a prototype, and/or express their thoughts out loud–this is what sparks innovative ideas, or lends a new perspective during product ideation," said Rob Vandenberg, Global Vice President of Channels and Alliances at UserTesting. "Our joint customers will now be able to extend the voice of their customers into FigJam, and use empathy to drive a more effective product development process."

This integration is available now to joint customers of FigJam and UserTesting. For more information, please visit here.

About UserTesting

UserTesting is fundamentally changing the way digital products and experiences are built and delivered by helping organizations get insights from customers–from creation through execution. Built on top of a world-class, on-demand sourcing engine, customers can receive fast, high quality, opt-in feedback from both our proprietary and partner-sourced audience networks around the world. UserTesting offers the industry's most comprehensive experience research solution. Unlike approaches that track user behavior or collect customer listening data on live experiences, then try to infer what that data means, UserTesting enables companies to get input earlier in the process, helping to reduce guesswork, and bring experience data to life with human insight. The company, formed through the combination of UserTesting & UserZoom, has more than 3,400 customers worldwide, including 75 of the Fortune 100 companies. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005857/en/