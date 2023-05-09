Edgecore Networks Introduces the ECS4150 Series — the Latest Generation L2+/Lite L3 Gigabit Ethernet Access Switch with 10G Uplinks Designed for ISPs and Carriers to Provide Broadband Access and IPTV Services

Edgecore Networks, a leading provider of traditional and open network solutions for enterprises, data centers, and telecommunication service providers, is pleased to announce its newest generation L2+/Lite L3 Gigabit Ethernet Access Switch with 10G uplinks, the ECS4150 series. The ECS4150 series is a high-performance and energy-efficient Gigabit Ethernet switch, ideal for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and Multiple System Operator (MSOs) to provide home users Triple-play services and business users Virtual Private Network services with up to Gigabit bandwidth. It is also an ideal Gigabit access switch for SMB, Enterprise and Campus network.

The ECS4150 Layer 2+ Gigabit Ethernet access switches come equipped with four 10G uplinks, have low power consumption, and is a fan-less and noiseless design (ECS4150-28T) / fan speed control (ECS4150-28P). The switches are packed with features that deliver high availability, comprehensive security, robust multicast control, and advanced QoS to the network edge, while maintaining simple management. In addition, the ECS4150-28P model provides up to 30 Watts of power to devices, such as wireless access points, VoIP phones, surveillance cameras, IoT devices, and more, all over existing Cat 5 UTP cables, eliminating the need for individual power sources.

"Edgecore Networks has extensive experience in designing and manufacturing a wide range of switch products that cover data center, telecom, and enterprise, providing high-quality networking solutions for different types of customers," said CK Ng, Product Line Manager. "The ECS4150 series is designed to address the high-speed network transmission needs of enterprise users facing application environment upgrades, including Gigabit network transmission speeds, high PoE power budgets, etc. We aim to provide most economically Gigabit Ethernet access solutions for SMB, enterprise, and campus networks."

Features Highlights:

Continuous Availability for Operator Networks

Support for IEEE 802.1w Rapid Spanning-Tree Protocol, IEEE 802.1s Multiple Spanning Tree Protocol, and ITU-T G.8032 Ethernet Ring Protection Switching

Smart Pair - Layer 2 link redundancies with primary and backup ports

IEEE 802.3ad - LACP increases bandwidth and offers load balancing and fault tolerance for uplink connections

MLAG – Cross-switch link aggregation to provide redundant paths and traffic load balancing

Enhanced Security for Secure Operator Networks

Port Security - Limits the number of subscriber devices and protects against MAC flooding attacks, supports dynamic MAC aging and MAC notification

DHCP Snooping - Protects networks from rogue DHCP servers

IP Source Guard - Prevents non-subscribers from using static IP addresses to access the network

Traffic Segmentation - Isolates subscriber ports to ensure user privacy

Dynamic ARP Inspection - Protects operator networks from ARP spoofing and man-in-the-middle attacks

Comprehensive QoS

IEEE 802.1p, Diffserv based on DSCP and L2/L3 /L4 ACLs

Weighted Round Robin (WRR), Strict Priority, Strict WRR

Rate-Limiting - Preserves network bandwidth and allows maximum control of network resources

Two-Rate Three-Color Marking - Classifies traffic per service with different bandwidth profiles

Robust Multicast Control for IP-TV Services

Support for IGMP Snooping / IGMP Filtering / IGMP Throttling

Multicast VLAN Registration - Distributes multicast streams from multicast server VLANs to subscriber VLANs, no L3 multicast routing needed

Superior Management

Intuitive Web Interface

AAA (Authentication, Authorization and Accounting) via RADIUS, TACACS+ servers

Complete Private MIB

Complete management security

Availability: The Edgecore ECS4150 series is now available for order. For more product information, please contact sales@edge-core.com.

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading network ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for data center, service provider, enterprise, and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking, providing a full line of open 1G-400G Ethernet OCP Accepted™ switches, core routers, cell site gateways, virtual PON OLTs, packet transponders, and Wi-Fi access points that offer choice of commercial and open source NOS and SDN software. For more information, visit www.edge-core.com

© 2023 Edgecore Networks. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. Edgecore Networks shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All trademarks, service marks, registered marks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

