Inspiring African American Autobiography About Overcoming Hardship

Charleston, SC, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Jeffery A. Clements was the first African American to graduate with a BS in mechanical engineering from California State University, Long Beach. Now a retired aerospace scientist and engineer, he's sharing his unabridged life story, Navigating Life's Obstacles, as a motivation for others to overcome the obstacles in their lives.

Jeffery and his brother were shielded from the harsh, race-fueled upbringing their parents had suffered during the Jim Crow era during their childhood. The well-intentioned attempts led to Jeffery's naiveté regarding racial issues on the West Coast in adolescence—but two major events in his childhood turned that naiveté on its head and instilled within him an unrelenting self-confidence.

Now armed with a fierce determination and assertion, Jeffery faced many obstacles throughout his personal and professional life. Though some almost destroyed him, he retained profound life lessons that he shares in this memoir.

Through this autobiography, Jeffery's beautiful narrative illustrates his strength in overcoming obstacles and serves as an inspiration to readers to never give up, no matter what hardships litter their path.

About the Author:

Dr. Jeffery A. Clements is a retired aerospace scientist and engineer. He currently resides in Los Angeles with his wife Eugenia, a retired physician. They have two children: daughter, Malaika, the assistant Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Los Angeles, and son, Austin, the Managing Partner of his venture capital firm. Dr. Clements has two other publications; he is one of the authors of a book club novel I Remember When and the riveting science fiction novel Aphelion.

