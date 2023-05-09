Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,342 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,012 in the last 365 days.

Schneider National, Inc announces participation in upcoming conferences

Schneider SNDR, a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, today announced participation in the following investment conferences:

  • Bank of America Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference: Friday, May 19, 2023. Mark Rourke, president and chief executive officer and Stephen Bruffett, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat and a series of investor discussions. The fireside chat will begin at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).
  • Wolfe Research 16th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference: Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Jim Filter, executive vice president, group president of transportation and logistics, will participate in a panel and a series of investor discussions.

A webcast for these events may be located on Schneider's Investor Relations website (www.investors.schneider.com) and available for a limited time following the conference.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider's solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With over $6.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company's digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

For additional or story assistance, please contact
Kara Leiterman, Media Relations Manager
M 920-370-7188
leitermank@schneider.com

Source: Schneider SNDR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230505005273/en/

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Schneider National, Inc announces participation in upcoming conferences

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more