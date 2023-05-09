Comstock Announces Babel Street as Newest Tenant at Reston Station

Data Analytics and Intelligence Firm to Relocate Offices to 1900 Reston Metro Plaza

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. CHCI ("Comstock"), a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region, announced today the signing of a 10,200 square foot lease agreement with Babel Street, the world's leading AI data-to-knowledge company, for 1900 Reston Metro Plaza.

Office leasing at Reston Station accelerated in 2019, sparked by the announcement of Google's relocation of its regional HQ to the development, which now covers more than 80 acres spanning the Dulles Toll Road and surrounding the Wiehle-Reston East Metro Station. With Phase II of development currently underway, the rapidly expanding neighborhood is already home to the corporate and regional headquarters of Google, ICF Global, Spotify, Qualtrics, Rolls-Royce of North America, Kimley Horn, TransUnion, and others.

"We are thrilled to welcome Babel Street to our roster of tech and IT security office tenants at Reston Station," said Timothy Steffan, Chief Operating Officer for Comstock. "Having recently signed several new retail and experiential brands including VIDA Fitness, Puttshack, and Ebbitt House, the first ever expansion of the iconic Old Ebbitt Grill in Washington, D.C., we continue activating the Reston Station neighborhood to be a dynamic mixed-used and transit-oriented neighborhood that provides exciting dining, fitness, and entertainment options for our growing list of corporate office tenants and residents alike."

Babel Street provides advanced data analytics and intelligence for government and commercial customers with an AI-enabled platform that improves decision-making for threat intelligence and assesses risk management. Babel Street is headquartered in the U.S. with offices near Washington, D.C. and Boston and international offices in Tokyo, Tel Aviv, London, Canberra, and Ottawa.

About Reston Station

Reston Station is among the largest mixed-use, transit-oriented developments in the mid-Atlantic region. Covering 80 acres, spanning the Dulles Toll Road, and surrounding the Wiehle-Reston East Station on Metro's Silver Line, Reston Station is home to multiple Trophy-Class and Class-A office buildings that serve as national or regional headquarters for Google GOOGL, ICF International ICFI, Spotify SPOT, Qualtrics International XM, TransUnion TRU, Rolls-Royce of America, and numerous other federal contractors. More than 2,000 residents already call Reston Station home, while approximately 3,000 additional residences are planned with 420 currently under construction. Two hotels will provide multiple options for visitors, including Virginia's first JW Marriott Hotel and Condominium Residences that is scheduled to open in 2025. Anchoring the destination retail and entertainment spaces currently under construction are a state-of-the-art 55,000 square foot flagship VIDA Fitness and Spa facility, golf themed entertainment and dining venue Puttshack, and Ebbitt House, the first expansion of the iconic Old Ebbitt Grill brand. These new retail offerings will join Founding Farmers, Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse, Starbucks, and numerous other dining and convenience venues already at Reston Station. For more information, please visit Comstock.com and RestonStation.com.

About Comstock

Founded in 1985, Comstock is a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region. With a managed portfolio comprising approximately 10 million square feet at full build-out and includes stabilized and development assets strategically located at key Metro stations, Comstock is at the forefront of the urban transformation taking place in the fastest growing segments of one of the nation's best real estate markets. Comstock's developments include some of the largest and most prominent mixed-use and transit-oriented projects in the mid-Atlantic region, as well as multiple large-scale public-private partnership developments. For more information, please visit Comstock.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005979/en/