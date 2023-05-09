Provincial Government Remains Committed to Saskatchewan Businesses

CANADA, May 9 - Released on May 9, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan continues its dedication to local businesses with the renewal of BizPaL. The online system simplifies the process of starting a business, including accessing business permits, licence service, reduces time spent on paperwork and helps entrepreneurs start up faster.

"Saskatchewan businesses continue to play a vital role in making this province one of the best places in the world to live and work," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Our province has a strong history of entrepreneurial spirit and our government is committed to providing the right resources to make Saskatchewan businesses succeed."

BizPaL has been operational in Saskatchewan since 2007. As a result of the program, businesses experience a decrease in regulatory burden, spending less time and resources on identifying and complying with necessary information requirements.

BizPaL is highly used by prospective business owners in the province with around 250 users visiting the Saskatchewan BizPaL site each month. Additionally, approximately 11 per cent of the visits are from users outside Saskatchewan and Canada, indicating that people from other parts of the world are using the site to investigate the possibility of starting a business in the province.

The five-year renewal agreement includes an investment of $38,310 per year to enhance and maintain the BizPaL online system.

The renewal of BizPaL ties into Saskatchewan's Growth Plan goal of growing small businesses and reducing government red tape.

For more information, visit www.bizpal.ca.

