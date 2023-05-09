Consumer Alert - Former Licensed Direct Seller, Fix Building Products 2000 Ltd. Forfeits Surety Bond

CANADA, May 9 - Released on May 9, 2023

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) is informing consumers that the bond issued to Fix Building Products 2000 Ltd (DBA Fix Building Products) has been demanded and paid. Consumers who suffered a financial loss from a direct sales contract with Fix Building Products may be eligible to file a claim for financial loss.

Fix Building Products was a Direct Seller based out of Regina that carried on the business of direct selling by going from house to house selling or offering for sale, or soliciting orders for the future delivery of, goods or services; or by telephone offers for sale or solicits orders for the future delivery of goods or services.

Fix Building Products held a licence as a Direct Seller until January 4, 2021.

A bond is a sum of money that a bonding company agrees to pay if the licensee - in this case Fix Building Products - contravenes The Direct Sellers Act or breaches a direct sales contract. A bond is a licensing requirement for Direct Sellers in Saskatchewan.

To determine claim eligibility, consumers are required to provide a signed claim form and credible supporting documentation to substantiate their financial loss. Claims arising out of direct sales contracts will be reviewed. How the bond proceeds may be shared will depend on the number of valid claims.

For more information, please contact the Consumer Protection Division via email branch.consumerprotection@gov.sk.ca or phone 306-787-5550. Claims must be submitted by June 07, 2023

For information about the decision to demand the bond visit https://fcaa.gov.sk.ca/regulated-businesses-persons/businesses/directdoor-to-door-sellers/regulatory-actions.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Margherita VittorelliFinancial and Consumer Affairs AuthorityReginaPhone: 306-798-4160Email: margherita.vittorelli2@gov.sk.ca