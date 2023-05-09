NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox names Brian Redd as new executive director of the Department of Corrections

NEWS RELEASE

May 5, 2023

Contact:

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Cox names Brian Redd as new executive director of the Department of Corrections

SALT LAKE CITY (May 5, 2023) – Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has appointed Brian Redd as the new executive director of the Utah Department of Corrections. This appointment is subject to the approval of the Utah Senate.

“Brian brings a wealth of experience in management, logistics, security and law enforcement,” Gov. Cox said. “We’re excited he’s willing to re-enter public service and look forward to his vision and leadership of the Utah Department of Corrections.”

For the past two years, Redd has been vice president and manager in the Compliance Division of Goldman Sachs, overseeing the PWM U.S. Surveillance Team and involved with the Firmwide Insider Threat Team. Prior to this position, he served for 21 years in the Utah Department of Public Safety, working up through the ranks from Trooper to Agent, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, and Chief Special Agent. During his service, Redd served as director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Statewide Information and Analysis Center (SIAC).

In addition to his public service, he’s also served on as a board member of Volunteers of America Utah, Solutions Utah, International Association of Chiefs of Police Committee on Terrorism, Utah Alcoholic Beverage Control Advisory Board, Utah Refugee Board of Advisors, Utah Crime Victims Council among others. Redd has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and an Executive MPA from Brigham Young University.

###