The Lead Announces The Leading 100 List of 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lead has announced The Leading 100 of 2023 , the highly anticipated annual research list recognizing innovative tech start-ups driving the future of brand-to-consumer. Companies from across the value chain — including marketing, ecommerce, customer experience, stores, data, AI, last mile, checkouts and payments, sustainability, merchandising, and Web3 — were nominated & considered.



The Leading 100 List recognizes high impact technology start-ups that are transforming the direct-to-consumer business model and driving business value for brands as well as retailers. These young companies are venture capital funded and predominantly in their seed or series A round of financing. The Leading 100 companies are solving business problems, powering growth, and helping brands deliver on customer expectations through innovative, accessible, and powerful technology solutions. All companies were vetted and selected using a rigorous methodology which measured Innovation, Business Impact, Commercialization & Customers, Teams & Experience, Competition, Media Buzz, and Investor Value Creation. Company data was collected via a combination of CEO interviews, company nomination data, and publically available market data.

The selection committee, led by The Lead’s Chief Content Officer, Sonal Gandhi, conducted the analysis and final selection. “The pace of change in the fashion, beauty and consumer industries has become dizzyingly fast, even for the industry leaders,” says Gandhi. “The companies selected for The Leading 100 list represent some of the best examples of how technology innovation is helping address the needs of this rapidly evolving business environment. Some are helping brands get the best out of the latest advances in powerful technologies such as AI, while others are creating solutions to optimize efficiency and productivity across the value chain.”

The Leading 100 List of 2023 is presented in partnership with RILA, NYFTL, XRC Ventures, Plug & Play, The Robin Report, and SUBTA. The Leading 100 Selection Committee includes: Pano Anthos, Founder & Managing Director, XRC Ventures; Jackie Trebilcock, Managing Director, New York Fashion Tech Lab; Nicholas Ahrens, Senior Vice President of Strategy, Innovation & Content, RILA; Nick Reasner, Director, Innovation & Customer Experience, Simon Property Group; Chip Korn, Partner & Co-chair, Emerging Company & Venture Capital Practice Group, Foley Hoag; Ken Pilot, Founder, Ken Pilot Ventures; Will Decker, Head of Brand & Retail, Plug & Play Tech Center; Christine Russo, Principal, RCC Agency; Tom Barbaro, Co-Founder, Cogent; Juan Mejia, Managing Director, BrightTower; Ian McGarrigle, Chairman, World Retail Congress; and Robin Lewis, Founder & CEO, The Robin Report.

“At XRC Ventures, we are excited about new technologies that empower brands and retailers to innovate,” says XRC Ventures Founder & Managing Director, Pano Anthos. “The Leading 100 List includes startups that are doing just that by developing and leveraging new approaches in AI applications, spatial intelligence, supply chain redesign, sustainably-focused methods, and more. I look forward to seeing these startups help lead our industry into the future.”

The Leading 100 will be honored at The Lead Innovation Summit on July 12th & 13th, The Lead’s flagship event where the entire fashion, beauty, home, CPG, food, beverage, health, wellness, and retail innovation community will converge to engage the future of the direct-to-consumer business model. The annual event will bring together executives from enterprise brands and retailers, challenger DTC brands, innovative unicorns, technology start-ups, enterprise technology, investors, dealmakers, analysts, and stakeholders that comprise The Lead’s network.

The Leading 100 List of 2023 -

Accrue Savings

Adentro

Alloy Automation

Anvyl

Archive Resale

Archive.com

Breinify

Browzwear

buywith

Canal

Carro

Catch

Checkmate

Chord

Cogsy

Constructor.io

Crossing Minds

Curated for You

Cymbio

Daasity

DataMilk

Disco

Drop

EcoCart

EON Factored Quality

Fairing

Feel

Fermat

Fillogic

FIT:MATCH.ai

FlagshipRTL

FloorFound

Floship

Fondue

Fuse Inventory

Hang.xyz

Haus Analytics

Hexa 3D

Howl Technologies

Humankind

Intelligems

Kahoona

KERV

Kevel

Leap

Lexer

Lily AI

Link Money

LiquiDonate Loop

Maropost

MasonHub

Measured

Northbeam

Nostra.ai

Novel

Obsess

Okendo

Osa Commerce

Outerspace

Pairzon

Pandion

Pathr.ai

Pipe 17

Postscript

Quorso

Radar

Rebuy

Recurate

ReFundid

Retention.com

RevLifter

Revuze

Rutter Seek.AI

Shoppinggives

Skipify

Smartrr

SoundCommerce

Sparkplug

Storyblok

SuperCircle

Superfiliate

Syrup Tech

Tapcart

Thankful.Ai

Toki

Toolio

Tracer

Treat.xyz

Triple Whale

Try your best

TryNow

Vizit

Vntana

Vyrill

Wizard

Yogi

ZMO.AI



In addition to The Leading 100 , The Lead has selected four Standout Award recipients for their ability to make an impact in a relatively short time. The companies being honored with a Standout Award include: The Visionary Award– Cart.com; The Trailblazer Award– Trove, The Breakout Award– New Store; and The Moonshot Award– Firework.

The Lead is also watching the next generation of innovators–The Greenlist are a set of emerging startups that show significant promise, namely: 42 Technologies, Caden, Ghost Retail, Lucky Labs, Selectika, Spacewise and Yofi.

ABOUT THE LEAD

The Lead is a media and events company that helps brands compete in an increasingly digital and direct selling environment by introducing future business trends, presenting winning strategies, and connecting brands with the right technologies. Unlike conferences and information outlets that focus either on big retail or just a single stakeholder, The Lead showcases actionable insights across marketing, ecommerce, stores, customer experience, and last mile for brands selling direct.

