Sinusitis Market to Register Stunning Growth, Estimates DelveInsight | Key Players in the Market - Optinose, GeneOne Life Science, Lyra, Sanofi, Regeneron, Genentech, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Bayer, Pfizer

The sinusitis market is anticipated to surge due to the factors such as the launch of novel drugs, increasing healthcare spending and improved diagnosis during the forecasted period (2023–2032) in the 7MM.

The sinusitis market is anticipated to surge due to the factors such as the launch of novel drugs, increasing healthcare spending and improved diagnosis during the forecasted period (2023–2032) in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s Sinusitis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, sinusitis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Sinusitis Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the sinusitis market is expected to grow positively owing to several underline factors during the study period (2019–2032).

DelveInsight’s analysis shows that sinusitis cases show an increasing trend in the forecasted period in the United States.

Globally, leading sinusitis companies such as Optinose US Inc, GeneOne Life Science, Lyra Therapeutics, Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Bayer, Pfizer, TRELLIS BIOSCIENCE, Sanotize Research and Development, OptiNose, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Keymed Biosciences Co.Ltd, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd., BEAM Alliance, Insmed Incorporated, Lanier Biotherapeutics, GlycoMira, IVIEW Therapeutics Inc., Nota Laboratories LLC, Quorum Innovations, and others are developing novel sinusitis drugs that can be available in the sinusitis market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel sinusitis drugs that can be available in the sinusitis market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for sinusitis treatment include OPN-375, Quinine topical nasal spray, Mometasone eluting resorbable scaffold, Dupilumab, Omalizumab, Benralizumab, Telithromycin, Moxifloxacin, PF-06817024 , and others.

and others. Several sinusitis therapies are in various stages of development, and their anticipated launch will drive the sinusitis market forward.

Sinusitis Overview

Sinusitis is one of the most common primary care diagnoses. It causes significant morbidity, often necessitating time away from work, and is one of the most common reasons why a general practitioner will prescribe antibiotics. Sinusitis is defined as inflammation of the mucosal lining of the paranasal sinuses. However, rhinosinusitis is a more correct word because sinusitis typically accompanies inflammation of the neighboring nasal mucosa. Rhinosinusitis is frequently categorized depending on the length of sinusitis symptoms and inflammation. Acute rhinosinusitis (ARS) is described as sinusitis symptoms lasting over 12 weeks. Chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) is sinusitis symptoms lasting over 12 weeks. The majority of acute rhinosinusitis is viral in nature and improves on its own. It is critical to differentiate between viral and bacterial rhinosinusitis to avoid providing ineffective antibiotics against viral infections.





Sinusitis Epidemiology Segmentation

The sinusitis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current sinusitis patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The sinusitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Sinusitis Prevalent Cases

Sinusitis Gender-specific Prevalent Cases

Sinusitis Type-specific Cases

Sinusitis Treatment Market

Antibiotics, such as amoxicillin, have been suggested as first-line treatment for uncomplicated acute sinusitis for two weeks. The chosen antibiotic must be effective against S. pneumoniae, H. influenza, and M. catarrhalis. Because S. pneumoniae causes rare intracranial and ocular complications of acute bacterial sinusitis, comprehensive coverage for this pathogen is essential. Amoxicillin-clavulanate (Augmentin) is also an effective first-line treatment for acute sinusitis. The inclusion of clavulanate, a beta-lactamase inhibitor, improves H. influenzae and M. catarrhalis coverage. Because of S. pneumoniae resistance, greater amoxicillin dosages (90 mg/kg/day up to 2 g/day) should be investigated.

Cephalosporins such as cefpodoxime proxetil (Vantin) and cefuroxime (Ceftin) are further alternatives for sinusitis treatment. Trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (Bactrim), clarithromycin (Biaxin), and azithromycin (Zithromax) may be recommended in individuals allergic to beta-lactams, although they may not provide appropriate coverage for H. influenzae or resistant S. pneumoniae. Penicillin, erythromycin (Suprax), and first-generation cephalosporins such as cephalexin (Keflex, Keftab) are not advised for treating acute sinusitis due to poor antibiotic coverage of the main pathogens.

Mucolytic drugs (guaifenesin) can assist in reducing mucus viscosity for easier clearance and are frequently used in conjunction with decongestants. Some mucolytics are now available over the counter. Saline spray or irrigation can aid in the removal of secretions. Topical corticosteroids are not recommended for acute sinusitis but may benefit chronic sinusitis, nasal polyps, and allergic and nonallergic rhinitis. Antihistamines are not recommended for sinusitis but may be beneficial for underlying allergic rhinitis.

Key Sinusitis Therapies and Companies

OPN-375: Optinose US Inc

Quinine topical nasal spray: GeneOne Life Science

Mometasone eluting resorbable scaffold: Lyra Therapeutics

Dupilumab: Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Omalizumab: Genentech

Benralizumab: AstraZeneca

Telithromycin: Sanofi

Moxifloxacin: Bayer

PF-06817024: Pfizer

Sinusitis Market Dynamics

The sinusitis market is expected to change in the coming years. Sinusitis is a common cancer treatment modality. As a result, a large population suffers from sinusitis, creating a massive sinusitis market for any new entrant. Moreover, advancements in radiation delivery technology, such as intensity-modulated radiation treatment, can assist in reducing radiation-induced skin toxicity in specific tumour types, such as breast cancer, will also propel the sinusitis market growth. For those at increased risk of sinusitis, prophylactic administration of a topical steroid is preferred, and topical steroids are often used to treat acute instances. Furthermore, there is some interest in using topical antioxidants or oral enzymes to prevent sinusitis, but no apparent effect has been demonstrated yet.

Furthermore, there is a significant deal of interest in better understanding the processes of dermal injury to mitigate the dermatologic consequences of radiation therapy, but prospective data to guide management are currently scarce. Additionally, the sinusitis pipeline is highly robust; many possible therapies are being studied for sinusitis treatment, and it is safe to assume that the therapeutic space will substantially impact the sinusitis market throughout the forecast period.

However, certain factors may affect the growth of the sinusitis market. Despite developments in radiation delivery technology and rising attention to minimising skin responses, sinusitis management has no gold standard. There are few prospective randomised studies on the use of pharmacologic or supportive care treatments, both topical and non-topical, to prevent and cure sinusitis. Several off-label therapy options are now available on the sinusitis market, each with a sizable sinusitis market share and posing a significant challenge to any new entry in the sinusitis market.

Moreover, the sinusitis market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the sinusitis market growth. Furthermore, sinusitis treatment options in cancer have been steadily increasing. This increase in alternative medicines can potentially reduce sinusitis prevalence and hence cause a dip in the growth of the sinusitis market.

Scope of the Sinusitis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Sinusitis current marketed and emerging therapies

Sinusitis current marketed and emerging therapies Sinusitis Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Sinusitis Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Sinusitis Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Sinusitis Market Access and Reimbursement

