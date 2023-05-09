Industry leaders to speak at Wood Mackenzie’s Solar & Energy Storage Summit 2023

Join executives from EnerVenue, Hecate Energy, Norton Rose Fulbright and the US Department of Energy as event covers current market trends and outlook

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and HOUSTON and SINGAPORE, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The solar and energy storage industries in North America continue to be catapulted forward by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the transition to a clean energy future.

Join Wood Mackenzie’s expert analysts and industry leaders to hear how governments, companies and investors are mapping growth in the context of the IRA at the Solar & Energy Storage Summit at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco on June 21-22.

As well as exclusive presentations from Wood Mackenzie experts and a top-tier speaker line-up, including representatives from EnerVenue, Hecate Energy, Norton Rose Fulbright and the US Department of Energy, the in-person conference provides the opportunity to connect with leading grid-scale utilities, commercial & industrial solar and energy storage developers, state, and federal policy makers as well as regulators, financiers and solar module and battery manufacturers.

Key themes on the agenda include:

Continuing to build a productive policy environment for solar and energy storage as we move forward with the transition

Growth and outlook for US-based solar manufacturing

Impacts of supply chain constraints on solar system pricing and equipment costs

Domestic manufacturing to domestic content: What is required to nurture the development of a thriving localized storage component supply chain?

Opportunities and challenges for long-duration energy storage implementation



The Solar & Energy Storage Summit will hear from leading experts from across the industry, including:

Abigail Hopper, President & CEO, at the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA)

Dr. Becca Jones-Albertus, Director, Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) at the US Department of Energy

Kim Gupta, Chief Supply Officer at EnerVenue

Keith Martin, Co-Head of Projects, United States at Norton Rose Fulbright

Fazli Qadir, Chief Technology Officer & Executive Vice President, EPC at Hecate Energy

Aaron Bates, Chairman & CEO at Toledo Solar

Martin Pochtaruk, President at Heliene

Eric White, Founder at Dividend Finance

Michael Kleinberg, Head of Department, Energy Storage and Emerging Technologies at DNV

Colin Caufield, Vice President of Sales at Soltec Trackers

