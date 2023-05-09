Treat mom to a native-plant tea party May 13 at the Springfield Nature Center

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Springfield Conservation Nature Center is inviting mothers to an event that is tasty and educational.

Kick off Mother's Day weekend by learning about native edibles and enjoying a tea party with teas and treats made from native plants at the “Native Plants: Mother’s Day Tea” program from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. This event will be held at the nature center. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/191936

At this program, MDC nature center staff will treat program participants to teas and treats made from native plants. The program will also include a stroll through the nature center’s garden area where an MDC naturalist will point out native edibles that can be used to add natural flavor to meals. Though the program is themed around Mother’s Day weekend, anyone can attend this program.

MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the nature center and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Springfield Nature Center can call 417-888-4237

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.