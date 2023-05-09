MEETING UPDATE: NC Environmental Management Commission to Meet May 10 and 11

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 - 00:00

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission (EMC) will meet virtually on Wednesday and Thursday, May 10 and 11, 2023. The public is invited to attend online or in-person at the listening station in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building at 512 N. Salisbury St, Raleigh. Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Committee Meetings Remote Access Thursday, May 11, 2023 Full Commission Meeting Remote Access Meeting information may be found at the Department of Environmental Quality’s Environmental Management Commission webpage. The Environmental Management Commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation and enhancement of the state’s air, land and water resources. The commission oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of the Department of Environmental Quality, including the divisions of Air Quality; Energy, Mineral and Land Resources; Waste Management and Water Resources.