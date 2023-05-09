Runners Go the Distance for Brain Injury this Memorial Day in Kansas City

5K, 10K runs and a walk in KCMO this Memorial Day for the Brain Injury cause. Feel triumphant racing for brain injury in Kansas City Kansas City Memorial Day race starts and ends in the beautiful historic Loose Park. www.biarun.org

Last year's 'Going the Distance for Brain Injury' race winner has a personal connection to this race's origins and credits running for his life triumphs.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brain Injury Association of Kansas and Greater Kansas City (BIAKS) will hold the 36th annual Memorial Day run for its Going the Distance for Brain Injury race on Monday, May 29. The races start at 8:15 am at Kansas City’s Loose Park, just minutes from the Plaza, with registration open at biarun.org.

Participant options include the 10K or 5K runs, a 1.5K walk, a virtual run, and Fun4Kids event options. Runners will start and end at Loose Park and go through beautiful and historic South Plaza neighborhoods. The run is open to all ages and skill levels, with award recognition for the top performers in various categories.

Chris Bielsa-Brown was the race’s top performer, winning the 10K the past two years. He credits running as a pastime that keeps him on a productive life path – in step with his mantra to never give up. “The message applies to those running, those with brain injuries, and anyone facing uphill challenges to know life is worth living,” said Bielsa-Brown. As a successful master runner in Kansas City, he runs races throughout the U.S. and has qualified and run in the Boston Marathon. However, the most meaningful race for Bielsa-Brown has been participating in the Brain Injury Association’s Memorial Day run, an event to which he and his family are deeply connected. Many of his large extended family have run throughout the years and continue to cheer him on. Yet the energy he attributes to pushing him to his full potential comes from the presence of his late aunt, Amy Thompson, the race's original namesake. Amy Thompson suffered a debilitating brain injury 38 years ago after she was shot in an attempted burglary. Her friends launched the race two years later to honor her perseverance and raise brain injury awareness and support.

Bielsa-Brown is registered to run this Memorial Day to keep pushing for the cause and his well-being while defending his title. “I’m grateful to be able to run this race in Amy’s honor. It's personal because my extended family has been directly affected by brain injuries, and I witnessed the profound effects these injuries had on the lives of my two aunts. I feel Amy running with me,” said Bielsa-Brown. “TBIs (traumatic brain injuries) aren't talked about enough…though so many soldiers, for instance, come home with them from war. I also see plenty of people biking without helmets, and I wonder how aware they are of what could happen if they get hit and land on their heads.”

The Memorial Day race is the primary fundraiser for BIAKS, whose commitment is to generate regional awareness of the dangers of TBIs and the resources to treat them.

Brain injuries can happen to anyone. Regional estimates cite nearly 21,000 people are impacted annually by brain injury. Factors such as shootings, accidents, strokes, or sports-related concussions, can cause injuries. The effects of brain injuries can be devastating and long-lasting, affecting individuals' ability to function in their daily lives, yet medical advancements and people defying the odds offer hope.

"The Brain Injury Association of Kansas and Greater Kansas City is honored to have helped those with brain injuries as it marks its 40th year," said Robin Abramowitz, Executive Director of BIAKS. "This race is a Kansas City running tradition every Memorial Day - rooted by Amy Thompson’s memory, its race origins just a few years after the formation of the association."

In addition to the runs and the walk, the event will feature post-race activities, with food, music, and treats for all ages. Participants are encouraged to bring their families and friends to the festivities. Participants in the runs and the walk will receive a run t-shirt and a finisher’s medal.

About the Brain Injury Association of Kansas and Greater Kansas City (BIAKS-GKC)

The Brain Injury Association of Kansas and Greater Kansas City (BIAKS-GKC) is the only nonprofit in Kansas and the Greater Kansas City metro solely devoted to serving individuals living with brain injuries, their family members, and the professionals who treat them. BIAKS-GKC’s mission is to provide ongoing brain injury advocacy, education, and resources. The association is largely funded through donations, grants, and special events, including the beloved Memorial Day run, Going the Distance for Brain Injury. Founded in 1982, BIAKS-GKC is a chartered affiliate of the Brain Injury Association of America, a network of brain injury associations across the United States. www.biaks.org

