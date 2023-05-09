Steel City Re Announces Parametric Reputation Health Risk Monitoring for both Marcom and Risk Management Professionals
When reputation health can deteriorate in a heartbeat, investors and other time-sensitive stakeholders prefer financial market data over slower marketing surveys.”PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Corporate leaders, from chief marketing officers to risk management professionals to boards of directors, need better monitoring tools for risks to reputation health and the costs of reputation loss - tools like the kind of reputation volatility assessments that are used by certain reputation insurers.
— Nir Kossovsky, Steel City Re CEO
Steel City Re is responding to this need by offering a new product – Parametric Reputation Health Risk Monitoring reports – that have proven over time to be valuable predictors of reputational crises that produce significant losses in equity value. These freestanding reports replace the Reputation Value Metrics (RVM) reports that for years were bundled with Steel City Re’s strategic parametric reputation risk insurance products.
A recent USC/Annenberg Global Communications Report demonstrated how investors and marketers rely on different data for forecasting corporate reputation health. “When reputation health can deteriorate in a heartbeat,” says Steel City Re CEO Nir Kossovsky, “investors and other time-sensitive stakeholders prefer financial market data over slower marketing surveys.”
“Challenged by weaponized social media, corporate leaders overseeing the management of enterprise risks such as ESG, reputation, ethics, safety, and security will find Steel City Re’s reports invaluable,” added Kossovsky. “Our reputation health risk metrics, for example, showed that the viral video campaign involving Starbucks’ CEO Howard Schultz and Senator Bernie Sanders was a reputation health nothingburger.”
Kossovsky also pointed out that: “Our reputation health risk metrics signaled jumps in the probability of a reputation health crisis for Silicon Valley Bank, Credit Suisse, Signature Bank, First Republic and other distressed entities – months before social media posts started ‘runs on the bank’ and a global crisis.”
Best governance practices encourage corporate leaders to improve their risk oversight with independent intelligence sources. Reputation health risk monitoring derived from financial parameters trusted by investors provides timely actionable intelligence for dutiful governance, thoughtful risk management, and impactful communications over all that is mission critical.
Steel City Re’s data are used in underwriting reputation insurance, equity arbitrage strategies, and the public reputation-based equity index (INDEXCME: REPUVAR). Metrics on more than 8000 public companies are updated weekly to populate reports helping risk professionals manage reputation risk and board members oversee risk strategies for mission critical assets.
