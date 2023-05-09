Data Center Automation Industry

The growth of data center automation software market is expected to boost the market as there is growing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) in enterprises.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Data Centre Automation Market Reach to USD 32.5 Billion by 2030 | Top Players such as - VMware, BMC software and Cisco." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global data center automation market size was valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 32.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.32% from 2021 to 2030.

Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 230 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2108

Significant surge in need for data centers from industries across all domains namely, IT & telecom, BFSI, public sector & utilities, healthcare, energy, manufacturing, retail, education, and others, extensive use of data automation by organizations to operate with maximum energy efficiency while minimizing their impact on the environment, and rise in the Internet penetration across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the global data center automation market.

The data center automation market is segmented on the basis of component, operating environment, end user, and region. Depending on component, the market is divided into solution and services. On the basis of operating environment, it is divided into Windows OS, Unix OS, Linux & other OS. On the basis of industry vertical, it is divided into BFSI, retail, IT & telecom, public sector & utilities, energy, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Access Full Report Summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/data-center-automation-market

Based on end-user, the BFSI segment held the majority market share in 2020, holding nearly one-fourth of the total data center automation industry. The healthcare segment, on the other hand, is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period.

Based on component, the solution segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering more than three-fifths of the total market. The services segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 22.58% during the forecast period.

If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2108

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the total market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 24.06% during the forecast period.

The key player analyzed in the global data center automation market report include VMware, Inc., BMC Software, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Microsoft Corp.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2108

COVID-19 Scenario

● The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global data center automation market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe. More and more people were stuck at home during lockdowns, and hence the internet penetrations across the globe surged exponentially during the pandemic.

● Thus, data traffic surged exponentially during the spread of COVID-19, increasing the data center automation investments around the world.

Procure Complete Report (230 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/23b3f3d779012eba6d0a948234a65124

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.