ALISON CHACE Guest Stars on Hit CBS Police Drama ‘FBI’ in All-New Episode May 9, 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress Alison Chace lands in the middle of an investigation as Colleen Curtis in an all-new episode of the hit police drama series, FBI, airing May 9th on CBS.
During the episode "Privilege," the team investigates the kidnapping of a prominent U.S. Senator's daughter and a potential connection to another case. Colleen Curtis (Chace), an entitled but concerned building owner, finds herself caught in the mysterious activity that Scola (John Boyd) and Tiffany (Katherine Renee Kane) are investigating. The wealthy real estate magnate is questioned by the FBI agents about the suspicious happenings in one of her buildings.
Chace shared her excitement about this role, stating "It was a dream come true to work with the talented cast and crew of FBI. Playing Colleen Curtis was an amazing experience, and I can't wait for audiences to see this episode."
The long-running series comes from executive producer Dick Wolf, and this episode offered Chace an opportunity to work with veteran television director Carlos Bernard. "I had a great time working with Carlos Bernard on this episode. He really knows how to direct actors and get the best out of them. It was a pleasure to be a part of his vision for the show," shared Chace.
A busy bicoastal actress, Chace is no stranger to television audiences having previously guest-starred in several critically acclaimed series, including HBO's award-winning drama Succession, Netflix’s sitcom The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and crime-drama Seven Seconds, CBS's legal drama Bull, the revival of NBC's Law and Order, HBO’s spinoff Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, and most recently on Apple TV’s drama Dear Edward. Chace is also a former co-host of the Morning, Noon and Night show on lifestyle network PlumTV.
Chace recently stepped behind the camera to direct the enlightening global documentary, Under The Same Sky, winning Most Inspirational Film at Top Shorts and Best Director at NWIFT Awards. It features 25 women from 20+ countries discussing love, potential, and self-doubt, celebrating universal experiences and the power of connection and support for women.
When not on set, Chace is dedicated to helping other women succeed through her online platform PinkWisdom.com, offering expert advice on career and relationship paths from an all-female panel of experts. A proven entrepreneur, she also released the flirty and fun Pink Kisses app, offering daily affirmations and self-care advice. Chace has self-published two books, launched an award-winning podcast, and co-founded three women's groups: Cafe Femmes, Hollywood Studio Club, and Neurotica Productions. In addition, Chace is the proud Chair of Tender Loving Care, a program delivering anonymous care packages to those experiencing loss.
For more about ALISON CHACE visit: AlisonChace.com
Follow on Instagram: @alisonchace
Tammy Lynn
