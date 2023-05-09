5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Size, Scope, Demand, Statistics, Regional Economy, Development, and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 480 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 106.3%, Market Trend –Increase in need of IoT and high-speed network connectivity

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Forecast to 2028

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is a type of wireless communication technology that utilizes 5G networks to provide high-speed internet connectivity to homes and businesses. It works by establishing a wireless connection between a fixed antenna on a building or premises and a 5G network tower.

The global 5G fixed wireless access market size is projected to reach USD 158.09 billion at a steady CAGR of 106.3% in 2028, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to the deployment of advanced technologies such as machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT)-connected devices. Rising concerns regarding the performance capabilities of networks, high-speed broadband, and improved telecommunication technology such as Long-Term Evolution (LTE) are factors driving increasing focus on high-speed packet access and the improved performance of existing Wideband Code Division Multiple Access (WCDMA) protocols, which in turn has been boosting adoption of 5G fixed wireless access. In addition, this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

The 5G FWA market is currently experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-speed internet connectivity, particularly in areas where traditional fixed-line broadband infrastructure is not available or is too expensive to install. With 5G FWA, users can access broadband speeds of up to 1 Gbps, which is comparable to the speeds of traditional fixed-line connections.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures to visit this site @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/711

Competitive Terrain:

The global 5G Fixed Wireless Access industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

AT&T Inc., Cellular South Inc. (Cspire), Cisco, Cohere Technologies Inc., Ericsson, Hrvatski Telekom, Huawei, Mimosa Networks Inc., Mobile Telephone Networks(MTN), Orange S.A., Qualcomm Technologies, and Samsung Electronics

Research Report on the 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the 5G Fixed Wireless Access market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the 5G Fixed Wireless Access market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the 5G Fixed Wireless Access market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the 5G Fixed Wireless Access market and its key segments?

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the 5G Fixed Wireless Access market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Operating Frequency Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Sub–6 GHz

24 GHz–39 GHz

Above 39 GHz

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Services

Demographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Urban

Semi-Urban

Rural

Regional Landscape section of the 5G Fixed Wireless Access report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/5g-fixed-wireless-access-market

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In April 2021, Cellular South Inc. (C spire), which is a leading manufacturer in network connectivity, introduced a new software-defined solution that helps businesses in Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee upgrade application performance, reduce total cost of ownership, and simplify Wide Area Network (WAN) performance while improving traffic flow and reducing pressure on overall operations.

In March 2021, AT&T Inc. announced plans to acquire 80MHz C-band spectrum to complement its 5G network on low-band for delivering high speeds network connectivity. The company is also expecting to add new users of HBO Max streaming service due unlimited wireless plan streaming service advantage at no extra cost, and user get free access to AT&T 5G wireless network.

Sub–6 GHz accounted for largest revenue share in the 5G fixed wireless access market in 2020, driven by continuous improvement in communication and information exchange services, and increasing investment in 5G fixed wireless access by major players.

Services segment revenue growth rate is projected to incline rapidly during the forecast period, rising deployment of Artificial Intelligence solutions and robots providing services in industrial and commercial sectors are factors driving growth of this segment.

Semi urban segment revenue growth rate is projected to incline rapidly during the forecast period. Increasing deployment of optical fiber networks and availability of areas to build the infrastructure for 5G network setup is prompting major market players to invest in semi urban areas.

Residential segment accounted for largest revenue share in the 5G fixed wireless access market in 2020, which is expected to incline rapidly during the forecast period. Increasing deployment of IoT technology, WAN connectivity, low power consumption, and high-speed networks are expected to support growth of this segment.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global 5G fixed wireless access market in 2020. Rising focus on technological advancements in network connectivity and increase in efficiency of connected networks are key factors driving rising deployment of 5G fixed wireless access market in the region.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the 5G Fixed Wireless Access market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:

Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region

Estimated increase in the consumption rate

Proposed growth of the market share of each region

Geographical contribution to market revenue

Expected growth rate of the regional markets

Request Customization as per your specific requirement@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/711

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

Latest Published Articles by Emergen Research:

Action Camera Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/action-camera-market-size-to-reach-4-372-7-million-in-2028-increasing-trend-of-sharing-media-files-on-social-media-portals-rising-accessibility-of-social-media-apps-are-some-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-835762657.html

Medical Electronics Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medical-electronics-market-size-to-reach-usd-11-39-billion-in-2030--emergen-research-301717827.html

Aerospace 3D Printing Market

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000122.000082259.html

Carbon Footprint Management Market

http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/03/25/2199491/0/en/Carbon-Footprint-Management-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-14-74-Billion-in-2028-Rising-Focus-of-Automobile-Companies-to-Achieve-Lower-Carbon-Emissions-and-Transportation-Solutions-are-K.html

Electronic Warfare Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-electronic-warfare-market-size-to-reach-usd-25-73-billion-in-2030-rising-need-for-ground-surveillance-and-unmanned-aerial-vehicles-are-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-867377788.html

Speaker Driver Market

http://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/03/25/2199664/0/en/Speaker-Driver-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-31-18-Billion-in-2028-Improving-Standards-of-Living-and-New-Technological-Advancements-are-Some-Key-Factors-Driving-Industry-Growth-says-Eme.html

construction equipment rental market

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000161.000082259.html