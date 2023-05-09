Collaborative Divorce attorney Ivan Alter named Lawyer of Distinction
EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Collaborative Divorce attorney and mediator Ivan Alter has been certified as a distinguished 2023 member of Lawyers of Distinction and recognized for excellence in collaborative family law. Lawyers of Distinction is the fastest growing community of distinguished lawyers in the United States. Its members are accepted based upon objective evaluation of each attorney’s qualifications, reputation, experience, certifications, case results and previous awards.
“I’m honored to receive the 2023 Lawyers of Distinction certification and I look forward to joining this group of distinguished professionals,” Ivan Alter said. “As a Collaborative Divorce attorney and mediator, I believe that if you cannot save the marriage, you should save the divorce by finding a meaningful and satisfying resolution to the conflict.”
Ivan Alter began practicing law in New York City in 1993, amassing over a decade of experience conducting trials and appeals in a broad range of matrimonial and complex commercial matters. He now focuses exclusively on Collaborative Divorce and Mediation in Westchester and the Metro New York area, staying at the forefront of alternative dispute resolution and conflict management.
Collaborative Divorce uses an interdisciplinary team of attorneys, financial specialists and mental health professionals who work together with both spouses to reach a mutually beneficial agreement. This approach protects the couple’s children, preserves future co-parenting relationships, protects the couple’s privacy and often reduces much of the expense and stress associated with litigation.
Ivan Alter is a member of The Center for Understanding in Conflict, New York Association of Collaborative Professionals, the Family and Divorce Mediation Council of Greater New York, the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals and Northern Westchester Collaborative Divorce. For more information about Ivan Alter and his collaborative law practice, visit ivanalter.com or call (914) 861-2400.
