Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended a number of inauguration and groundbreaking ceremonies in Shusha

AZERBAIJAN, May 9 - 09 May 2023, 11:30

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a number of inauguration and groundbreaking ceremonies in Shusha.

President Ilham Aliyev opened the Innovative Technologies Center of Shusha Electric Networks owned by “Azerishig” OJSC, and unveiled the board with the “Ataturk Street” sign.

The head of state was informed of the works to be done in the streets of Garabagh and Sadigjan.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for a non-residential building on the Garabagh street, and opened the plaques at the intersection of the streets of Molla Panah Vagif and Panahali Khan.

The President of Azerbaijan visited Mir Mohsun Navvab Garabaghi`s tomb, restored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, in the Jidir Duzu plain.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of the Mehmandarovs' Estate Complex in Shusha after the restoration work carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed about the works to be carried out in the square in front of an administrative building of the Special Administration.

