Ilham Aliyev unveils board with Ataturk Street sign in Shusha

AZERBAIJAN, May 9 - The Ataturk Street sign has been unveiled in Shusha.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

Special Representative of the President in the Shusha district Aydin Karimov informed the head of state of the restoration and reconstruction works to be carried out in the street, as well as public catering facilities to be created here.

The street is 714 meters in length and 11 meters in width.

The head of state unveiled the Ataturk Street sign.

