lham Aliyev lays foundation stone for non-residential building on Garabagh street in Shusha

AZERBAIJAN, May 9 - 09 May 2023, 14:15

The foundation stone for a non-residential building on Garabagh Street of the city of Shusha has been laid.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was informed of the works to be done in the streets of Garabagh and Sadigjan.

A residential building to be built on Garabagh Street occupies a total area of 5,400 square meters. The 4-storey residential building will feature 25 two-room and 6 three-room apartments. The non-residential building in the street covers a total area of 5,745 square meters. It will have A and B blocks and an office center.

The head of state laid the foundation stone for the non-residential building.

