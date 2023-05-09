Quadient Recognized for the First Time in 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications

/EIN News/ -- Paris

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, today announced that Quadient for the first time has been recognized by Gartner® in the Magic Quadrant™ for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications for its offering, Quadient Accounts Receivable (AR) by YayPay. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Gartner Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. The research enables organizations to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.

Quadient AR is an intelligent, highly configurable AR automation solution that enables organizations to seamlessly manage all aspects of the credit-to-cash process through advanced analytics and synchronization with order management, customer relationship management and customer communication management systems.

“We are pleased to be a new vendor named for the first time in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications. We believe this is a recognition of our capability to rapidly integrate new capacities and become an important player in this market,” said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Intelligent Communication Automation, Quadient. “At Quadient, we have our customers at the heart of everything we do. We have put in place specific customer success, customer onboarding and customer advocacy programs, that help us build a strong community around our cloud-based solutions and set us apart from others in our industry. For Quadient AR and all our cloud-based solutions, we remain future-focused, delivering a competitive advantage to businesses through the power of advanced AI and machine learning.”

Quadient offers a comprehensive cloud-based platform for Intelligent Communication Automation, covering business processes ranging from accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP) automation and management, to customer communications management (CCM), document automation and customer journey mapping (CJM). By leveraging on long-standing strengths and assets, market expertise, innovative technology, global footprint, and a rich diverse customer base, Quadient helps businesses of all sizes meet evolving consumer demands with superior digital communications through new channels and enhanced capabilities.

For a complimentary copy of the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated invoice-to-Cash Applications, visit quadient.com/en/resources/quadient-recognized-2023-gartner-magic-quadrant.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com .

